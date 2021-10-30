Prep football: Clay Central rallies past Handley to clinch region title

LINEVILLE — Clayton Yates threw two touchdown passes and kicked a field goal, and Clay Central rallied from behind to beat Handley 30-16 on Friday to clinch the Class 5A, Region 4 title.
The Vols (8-2) will play host to Carroll in next week’s first-round playoff action.
Handley (7-2), champion in 4A, Region 4, will play host to Geneva.
Clay Central entered Friday’s action in a three-way tie and needed to beat Handley to prevail in the tiebreaker with Tallassee and Sylacauga.
Handley, which elevated to champion in its 4A region when the AHSAA ruled that Anniston had to forfeit two wins this season over an ineligible player, got out to a 16-7 lead over Clay Central thanks to Tae Meadows touchdown runs of one and 59 yards and Ayden Robertson’s sack of Yates for a safety.
Yates, who hit an 18-yard touchdown pass to Elisha McNeil to open the scoring, started the rally with a 7-yard touchdown pass to McNeil to make it 16-14 with 34 seconds left in the second quarter.
Terry Helfin’s 9-yard touchdown run put Clay Central in the lead for good, 20-16, at 1:29 of the third quarter, and Yates kicked a 38-yard field goal to make it 23-16 at 7:58 of the fourth.
McNeil’s interception return closed the scoring with 29 seconds left.
Led by Meadows’ 216 yards rushing, Handley outgained Clay Central 321 yards to 205.
Heflin paced Clay Central with 130 yards rushing, and Yates hit on five of nine passes for 49 yards and two scores.