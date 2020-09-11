Prep football: Clay Central cruises past Elmore County to stay unbeaten

LINEVILLE — Elisha McNeil had 113 rushing yards on 11 carries and scored a touchdown in Clay Central's 55-6 home win over Elmore County.
Boyd Ogles completed 10 of 17 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed five times for 36 yards and two touchdowns.
Davion Thomas caught three passes for 61 yards and a touchdown. Clay Yates, Denzel McNeil, Terry Heflin and Darren Harris each rushed for a touchdown.
Clay Central is now 4-0, including 2-0 in Class 5A, Region 4. Elmore County is 1-3, including 0-2 in Region 4.