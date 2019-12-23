Prep football: Class 6A, Region 6 coaches honor defensive player of year Swain, 17 other Oxford star

Defensive player of the year Jaylen Swain led a group of 18 Oxford players to make the all-Class 6A, Region 6 team for the 2019 football season.
Coaches select all-region teams. Oxford’s region included Pinson Valley, Clay-Chalkville, Gardendale, Shades Valley, Huffman and Pell City.
Swain, also a first-team all-state pick, won top defensive honors. Pinson Valley wide receiver Tez Johnson was offensive player of the year.
The following Oxford players on the first team: quarterback Trey Higgins, running back J.B. Carlisle, wide receiver Roc Taylor, wide receiver Zay Britt, offensive lineman Brandon Kirksey, defensive back Trequon Fegans, defensive back Malik Satcher, linebacker Chanceton Holifield, linebacker Tavares Elston and defensive lineman Kirstin Booth.
Second-team picks were wide receiver Devion Ball, offensive lineman Kyle Pilkington, defensive backs Antwon and Delvon Fegans and defensive lineman Octavius Adair.
Linebackers Jordan Dobbins and Kevin Titi made honorable mention, along with offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner and tight end Cam Etheredge.
Oxford finished 14-1, winning the region title en route to winning its first state title in 26 years and first ever in 6A.