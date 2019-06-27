White Plains will begin the month of July without a head football coach to direct initial preparations for the 2019 football season. Principal Andy Ward said early Wednesday evening that Chris White, the Wildcats’ head football coach for the past four seasons, formally submitted his letter of resignation around 7 a.m. Wednesday. White also spoke with his former players early Wednesday morning.
The Roanoke City Schools school board approved White for a position as a physical education teacher at Handley Middle School with coaching duties at Handley High School at its meeting Tuesday evening.
Ward said he would “follow the same protocol we always do” in hiring a replacement for White. He said he expected the Calhoun County Board of Education would approve White’s resignation at today’s meeting and that the resulting vacancy at White Plains would be posted today as well. The job must be posted for at least seven days before it can be filled.
“At the end of those seven days we’ll take a look at all the applicants that we have and kind of maybe thin that list down a little bit. We’ll begin interviews shortly thereafter. … I’m hoping that we can have this done in just a few weeks,” Ward said.
White’s move to the Roanoke City system, where he will be Handley High School’s offensive line coach in football and head softball coach, ended an 11-year tenure at White Plains. He was a football assistant for six seasons under head coach Heath Harmon and for one year as defensive coordinator for current Handley head football coach Larry Strain. Each of those years he also assisted White Plains’ head softball coach Rachel Countryman Ford while teaching at White Plains Middle School.
“When the opportunity came about to be back with Coach Strain at Handley I just didn’t think I needed to turn that down because I know what kind of program is down here,” White said Wednesday afternoon.
Strain said Wednesday evening that he and former offensive line coach James McMurray were “not at odds” but good friends and that McMurray left to enter the construction business after the Tigers concluded spring practice.
Strain said he put out feelers to several head coaches to see if they knew of someone who might be interested in coming to Handley as offensive line coach. White replied that he might be interested.
“I said, ‘If you’re interested, I’m interested,’ and that’s how it went,” Strain said.
White said a trip to Roanoke to talk with Strain and tour the facilities made him think it was time to leave White Plains.
“Sometimes you need a change of scenery, you really do,” White said. “I didn’t think I needed it really until I came down and met with him and walked around and thought maybe my time’s done there.”
White’s four teams at White Plains were 4-36. Finding enough players dedicated to doing the offseason strength and conditioning required to be competitive in Class 4A when the Wildcats hadn’t had a winning season in six years in Class 3A was a struggle. Despite small numbers, the ‘Cats threatened to make the playoffs last year for just the second time since White Plains began playing football in 1972.
In 2018 Region 6 games, White Plains lost to Oneonta by one point, to Cleburne County by three points, to Anniston by seven points and to Cherokee County by nine points.
For White his departure was bittersweet.
“You want to win. Gosh, I love winning more than anyone but the main thing is those guys have got to grow up to be men. I wanted to be a big influence in their lives. That was the first thing I wanted as a head coach, to have a great relationship with them and hope that they grew up to be a good man, hope I taught them some lessons. It means the world to me to get all these texts I’ve gotten (Tuesday) night and so far (Wednesday), to know that these guys thought that much of me because I thought the world of them, still think the world of them,” White said.
Ward said the current staff of assistants — Shane Harrell, Wes Henderson, Todd Manning, Rod Scott and Clay Sprayberry — would continue their roles.
“I really didn’t name an interim coach today but all the assistant coaches are just going to continue with workouts and continue doing the things that they were doing. Hopefully we can move rather quickly,” Ward said. “We don’t want this to be a long, drawn out process because the right thing for the student-athletes is to get a coach in there as quickly as possible.”