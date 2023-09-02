Prep football: Cherokee County spoils Miller's Piedmont debut

PIEDMONT — Cherokee County parlayed a big, strong offensive line, a pair of blocking backs wearing lineman numbers and an all-state running back into a 26-7 win over Piedmont on Friday night.
The win in the rivalry game that dates back to 1925, Piedmont’s second season of football, spoiled Jonathan Miller’s debut as the Bulldogs’ head football coach.
The major thorn in Piedmont’ side was 210-pound senior Jacob Cornejo. Cornejo lined up at running back and took direct snaps as well. He carried the ball 10 consecutive plays to start the game for the Warriors. The first six ended with a 3-yard touchdown run for a 6-0 Cherokee County lead with 8:12 still to go in the first quarter. He finished the first possession of the third quarter with an 18-yard burst around the left side of the Warriors’ line. Cornejo’s second touchdown increased his team’s lead to 20-7 with 5:24 to go in the third.
For the game, Cornejo ran 36 times for 204 yards. By halftime, he had 131 yards on 21 tries.
“He’s the ultimate competitor. He has tremendous strength and he’s hard to bring down. One person a lot of times is not going to do it. He’ll run through arm tackles. He’s so physical. It’s almost like he delivers it more than he takes, He’s really, really special,” Cherokee County coach Jacob Kelley said.
—Piedmont quarterback Cole Wilson connected with Ishmael Bethel on a deep pass down the Piedmont sideline on the Bulldogs’ second possession, good for a 62-yard score. Kicker Chase Cardelli’s extra point earned Piedmont a 7-6 lead with 7:49 still to play in the first quarter.
—Bethel caught three passes for 78 yards and Rollie Pinto had one reception for 12 yards.
—Wilson was harassed constantly after the touchdown pass and was intercepted three times.
—Keyshawn Words scored Cherokee County’s go-ahead touchdown on a 13-yard run off a direct snap with 48 seconds to go in the first period. Woods finished with 12 carries for 112 yards.
—De’zante Diamond tallied the final touchdown for the Warriors on a 2-yard run with 31.6 second to play. Diamond came out of the pile and strutted around as he faced the Piedmont crowd. Cornejo followed toward the home grandstand.
—Piedmont’s Miller on the passing game: “We had trouble protecting all night. That’s something we did pretty well last week and then this week it was bad. We didn’t give Cole much time to throw.. We’ve got to do a better job of that.”
—Miller on overcoming the loss: “We’ve just got to rely on our resiliency and understand that any of our goals that we may have are still in front of us. We start region play with a tough opponent next Friday. We have no time to feel sorry for ourselves.”
—Piedmont senior defensive lineman Fisher Adams on the game: “It was a big rivalry game and we just didn’t come out and do the best that we could. They were the better team tonight. We’ll come in Monday, we’ll learn from our mistakes and just move on from there.”
—Defensive end Chance Murphy on Piedmont remaining season: “This game doesn’t matter towards region championship or state. They’re in 4A. They aren’t in our classification. This game didn’t count.”
—Piedmont travels to Sylvania to begin region play. Cherokee County plays at Good Hope in its region opener.
Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.