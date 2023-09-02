 Skip to main content
Prep football: Cherokee County spoils Miller's Piedmont debut

High school football teaser

Photo by Jonathan Johnson.

PIEDMONT — Cherokee County parlayed a big, strong offensive line, a pair of blocking backs wearing lineman numbers and an all-state running back into a 26-7 win over Piedmont on Friday night.

The win in the rivalry game that dates back to 1925, Piedmont’s second season of football, spoiled Jonathan Miller’s debut as the Bulldogs’ head football coach.

