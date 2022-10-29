 Skip to main content
Prep football: Cedar Bluff manhandles out-manned Donoho

Donoho's #4 Richard Goad pulls down a Cedar Bluff running back during the Donoho vs Cedar Bluff game. Photo by Bill Wilson

ANNISTON — Cedar Bluff’s offense was pretty but it was effective, particularly in the second half. What the Tigers lacked in style points they more than compensated for with touchdowns in a 34-0 win Friday at Donoho’s Lentz Field.

Donoho played shorthanded with Will Folsom, the Falcons’ starting quarterback for the season, absent. Also, the Falcons had revamped offensive and defensive lineups at other positions.