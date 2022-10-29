Prep football: Cedar Bluff manhandles out-manned Donoho

ANNISTON — Cedar Bluff’s offense was pretty but it was effective, particularly in the second half. What the Tigers lacked in style points they more than compensated for with touchdowns in a 34-0 win Friday at Donoho’s Lentz Field.
Donoho played shorthanded with Will Folsom, the Falcons’ starting quarterback for the season, absent. Also, the Falcons had revamped offensive and defensive lineups at other positions.
“We kind of put it in the hands of our offensive line. We told them beforehand that it was kinda going to be their night and it was,” Cedar Bluff coach Alan Beckett said on the field afterward. “We got behind them. It wasn’t fancy football … but we stayed in between the tackles and pounded and kept feeding (Kade Browning and Hunter Jenkins) and let them bust on through.”
The Tigers were big enough to push the Falcons around and did.
“We preached all week that we had to match the physicality of them and we didn’t do that (tonight),” Donoho coach Jeremy Satcher said. “We’re going to adjust that this week going into the playoffs.”
—Donoho trailed just 7-0 at halftime. The Tigers drove 71 yards, and overcame a holding call along the way, on the first possession of the game. The score came on a 21-yard pass. Thereafter, the Falcons held on downs, forced a punt and recovered two fumbles before the first half ended.
—In the second half, Browning scored on a 23-yard run, Logan Hampton fell on a blocked punt in the end zone for a score, scored on a 72-yard run by Jenkins and gave the ball to senior lineman Hagen Stallings for a 1-yard touchdown run. Browning’s 71-yard run set the stage for Stallings’ score.
—When Cedar Bluff needed yardage the play followed senior left tackle Dylan Kinard. The Tigers finished with 374 yards rushing. Kinard even got one carry and gained five yards on the final play of the contest.
—Donoho worked both Marcus Lawler and Lucas Elliott at quarterback in Folsom’s absence. Lawler completed three passes to Logan Melton in the first half for 17 yards and connected with Melton for 23 yards on a halfback pass late in the third quarter. Elliott had an 8-yard completion to Melton in the second half and completed three passes to Richard Goad for a total of 24 yards.
—Two minutes into the fourth quarter, Elliott scrambled for a 10-yard gain that earned the Falcons a first down at the Cedar Bluff 21-yard line. Before Donoho ran another play, the Falcons were flagged for an illegal formation, a delay of game and a false start. Elliott finished with 32 yards rushing.
—Donoho had qualified for the Class 1A playoffs before meeting Cedar Bluff for homecoming. Cedar Bluff was in a three-way tie with Gaylesville and Decatur Heritage for the fourth playoff position from 1A, Region 7 entering the Donoho game.
—Donoho’s Satcher on the playoffs: “With the new moving pieces, we’ve just got to find what works for us going into the playoffs but that’s still no excuse. We’ve still got to execute. We’ve still got to block. We still have to tackle. We still have to make plays.”
—Cedar Bluff’s Beckett on the importance of the Donoho game: “It was big for us because we were playing to go. This was the game to put us in the playoffs. It was do or die. We’re proud of our group that continued to battle and got in.”
—As the fourth team in Class 1A, Region 6, Donoho (4-5) travels Friday to play Region 5 champion Lynn. Cedar Bluff (4-6), fourth in 1A, Region 7, travels to Arley to play Region 8 winner Meek.