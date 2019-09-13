Tyree Carmichael may not be running the show at quarterback for Anniston these days, but that doesn’t mean he’s any less dangerous.
Carmichael, who started at quarterback for the Bulldogs last season, showed what he could do in a new role Friday night, catching two long touchdown passes and throwing for another in Anniston’s 42-0 win over Cleburne County.
“I’m just trying to be a team player,” Carmichaeal said. “I’m going to do whatever Coach tells me to do to win games.”
Carmichael scored Anniston’s first touchdown of the night when he came down with a 33-yard pass from Daveon Dukes, the Bulldogs’ new signal caller.
The pair hooked up again late in the third quarter. Carmichael, who was running a go route against Rico Jordan, got just enough separation to haul in a deep pass from Dukes and stroll 79 yards into the end zone.
The Bulldogs’ final score of the night involved a little trickeration. Dukes took the snap and fired a backward pass to Carmichael, who let it fly deep to Jordan Caldwell for a 49-yard touchdown.
“I tell you what, he makes this offense go,” Anniston head coach Rico White said of Carmichael. “He’s one you better keep your eye on.”
Carmichael finished the game with two catches for 112 yards and two scores. He also carried the ball five times, picking up 24 yards.
What to know
—Dukes had himself quite a night as well. He completed 12 of 15 passes for 242 yards and four touchdowns, including a 30-yard score to Mondrecko Thompson, who finished with six catches for 58 yards.
—Caldwell finished the night with three catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns. As the first-half buzzer sounded, Dukes escaped pressure and heaved a ball towards the end zone. Even with Cleburne County’s Sam Groce draped all over him, Caldwell somehow managed to come down with the football. The 41-yard Hail Mary gave the Bulldogs a 28-0 lead at halftime.
—The Bulldogs rolled up 441 yards of total offense on the night. Anniston’s A.J. Brown scored on a 1-yard run against his former team.
—Anniston’s defense held Cleburne County to just 110 total yards. Groce led the Tigers with 36 yards rushing on 14 carries. Quarterback Reese Morrison completed four passes for 40 yards. Caldwell and Tiquon Jackson had interceptions for the Bulldogs.
Who said
—White on Caldwell’s Hail Mary touchdown: “A lucky play. It was just going our way tonight.”
—White on Anniston’s offense: “I was telling them at halftime, we had a lot of explosive plays, but we haven’t been consistent on offense, and that’s something we’ve got to work on next week. Just sustain drives. We won off of big plays tonight. I’ll take it.”
—Carmichael on Caldwell’s performance: “I love it. I just love the effort. I just love how he attacked the ball and ran hard. I’m proud of Jordan.”
Next up
—Anniston (2-1, 2-0 Class 4A, Region 6) travels to Hokes Bluff next week to take on the Eagles. Cleburne County (1-3, 0-2) hosts Jacksonville.