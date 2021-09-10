Prep football: Bulldogs shut out Glencoe while rolling up eight TDs of their own

PIEDMONT — Jack Hayes threw three touchdown passes and ran for a fourth as Piedmont wiped out Glencoe 56-0 at home Friday.
All four of those touchdowns came in the first half as Piedmont cleared the bench in the second half.
Austin Estes caught a pair of touchdown passes. He also had a 95-yard punt return called back because of a penalty.
Omarion Foster caught a touchdown pass, while Brayden Morgan, Parker Thornton, Gatlyn Garner and Brodie Homesley each had a touchdown.
Sloan Smith attempted eight extra points and made all of them. He also had two kickoffs go inside the 5-yard line.
Hayes' touchdown passes covered 5 yards to Foster, 19 yards to Estes and 27 yards to Estes. Hayes' touchdown run covered 22 yards.
Morgan ran 47 yards for his score. Thornton's TD went for 28yards. Gardner returned an interception 39 yards for his TD. Homesley scored the final touchdown on a 6-yard run to complete a 12-play drive that took eight minutes off the clock.