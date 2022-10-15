 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep football: Bulldogs bite of Talladega, Anniston takes the region

Anniston vs. Talladega

Anniston’s Jaylen Cunningham tries to break free from Talladega’s Xzavier Lyles.

 Bob Crisp/Consolidated Publishing

TALLADEGA — Every game looks the same to the Anniston High football team.

They just want to win with sweat, gumption and elbow grease. The Bulldogs like knocking their opponents on their backsides.