Prep football: Bulldogs bite of Talladega, Anniston takes the region

TALLADEGA — Every game looks the same to the Anniston High football team.
They just want to win with sweat, gumption and elbow grease. The Bulldogs like knocking their opponents on their backsides.
That has been the theme all season long. Coach Rico White’s Anniston team is just about perfect.
The Bulldogs haven’t lost in their first eight games of the season. Anniston High is ranked second in the state, too, in Class 4A.
“We’re staying sharp. We’re a senior-led team. We take no one for granted, and we have plenty of skills,” White said after clinching the Region 4 title.
His Bulldogs put the bite on Talladega High in a 62-0 rout on Friday night in a Region 4 duel. With the win the Bulldogs captured the region football championship.
Anniston High outgained the Talladega Tigers, 360-63. Anniston put three touchdowns on the scoreboard in just the first quarter of the game.
—In the first period of play, Anniston scored twice on touchdown runs from junior Malachi Taylor on runs of 45 and 8 yards. Bulldog senior quarterback Kamron Sandlin also threaded the needle for a 15-yard touchdown pass in the opening quarter.
—The Bulldogs kept on flexing their muscles with a 35-0 second period lead. Taylor would score another rushing touchdown on a 2-yard burst. Taylor settled for a gaudy nine carries for 110 yards and three touchdowns in the region game.
—Sophomore running back Xzavier Lyles of Talladega did some yeoman work, too. He barreled ahead for 51 yards on 18 carries.
—Anniston senior tailback Jaylon Cunningham got a limited number of touches. Then again, he didn’t need many. Cunningham averaged 81 yards per carry. He had two totes for a whopping 162 yards on the night at Mary Dumas Stadium.
—Talladega High’s Chris Isbell, also a senior, made a few contributions for the Tigers. The 5-foot-9 Isbell returned three kickoffs in the second half for 44 yards. Isbell backed off from nobody, and he was looking for some football collisions to partake in.
—Bulldogs coach Rico White on the future of Talladega High football with head ball coach Bill Smith: “He’s a good coach, but he has a young team. Bill is experienced. Talladega just needs to buy into Bill’s vision (for the future).”
—Tigers defensive end and wide receiver Terrence Swain on Talladega’s disappointing season: “We have good coaches, and we play hard. We just have to execute.”
—Anniston High senior offensive tackle Ryqueze McElderry (6-foot-4, 335 pounds) on the remainder of the season: “We’re the best team in the state. We know the ins and outs. We can run flat over somebody.”
—The Talladega High Tigers (0-8 overall and 0-6 in the region) will try to break their victory drought next Friday at home against Alexandria. Anniston, 8-0 on the year and 5-0 in Class 4A, Region 4, needs just two more wins for an undefeated regular season.