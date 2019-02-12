PLEASANT VALLEY — Carson Brazier became the second Pleasant Valley offensive lineman to sign with Point University, making it official during a Tuesday ceremony in the Pleasant Valley library.
Teammate Tristen Salster signed with Point, an NAIA school based in West Point, Ga., on Monday.
Pleasant Valley's Carson Brazier speaks during signing ceremony. pic.twitter.com/WapfjH26Ha— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) February 12, 2019
The 6-foot-3, 290 Brazier played offensive and defensive line for Pleasant Valley. On offense, he graded 84 percent with 13 pancake blocks.
He was an honorable-mention all-state pick and first-team all-Calhoun County. He chose Point over LaGrange College, Culver-Stockton College, Aurora University and West Vermillion Community College.
“Most of those were too far away for me,” he said. “I wanted to pick a school that’s, like, a good distance but not too far, so I can still come see my family in an emergency.”
Brazier said Salster’s decision didn’t impact his, “but I’m very excited that Tristen is going to be my teammate.”