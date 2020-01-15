Prep football: Bios for Calhoun County’s seven ASWA finalists

Bios for Calhoun County’s seven ASWA finalists
Domonique Thomas, Ohatchee, RB, 6-0, 190, Sr.
—The Anniston Star’s 1A-3A All-Calhoun County POY
—All-State 2018, 2019
—170 carries, 2,020 yards, 33 TDs
—Averaged 11.88 ypc, 183.6 ypg
—Also caught a touchdown pass
—2A, Region 6 offensive POY in 2018, POY in 2019.
—Led Ohatchee to its second consecutive unbeaten regular season and region title, second round of playoffs.
—His career numbers: 588 carries, 5,134 yards, 74 rush TDs, just two fumbles, 87 total TDs (including six on special teams and one on defense).
—Coached by Scott Martin.
Jett Smith, Wellborn, QB-LB-P, 5-11, 176, Jr.
—MVP, 3A, Region 6
—First-team All-State 2018, 2019
—Super All-State honorable mention
—Amassed 205 tackles as the Panthers’ middle linebacker.
—Has 480 career tackles, school record.
—On offense, rushed for more than 1,300 yards and 15 TDs
—Accounted for 1,966 total yards, 24 touchdowns
—Three interceptions, forced three fumbles, recovered four fumbles, blocked four punts.
—Two defensive TDs included 90-yard interception return against Saks, fumble return against Piedmont.
—Scored on offense, defense and special teams
—Led Wellborn to 12-2 season, first semifinal appearance since 1995
—Coached by Jeff Smith
Sean Smith, Piedmont, DL-TE, 6-2, 230, Jr.
—First-team All-State 2018, 2019
—First-team 1A-3A All-Calhoun County
—3A lineman-of-year finalists in 2018
—Recorded 99 tackles, including 13 tackles for loss and 11 sacks
—Caused two fumbles, recovered one and broke up two passes
—Doubled as tight end when needed, playing a key role as a blocker in the second half of 3A final against Mobile Christian.
—Also caught a key pass during Piedmont’s go-ahead drive.
—Coached by Steve Smith
Jack Hayes, Piedmont, QB, 6-0, 185, Fr.
—Offensive POY, 3A, Region 6
—First-team All-State, 2019
—Quarterbacked Piedmont to the 3A title as a freshman
—Completed 161 of 270 passes for 2,424 yards
—Amazingly for a freshman, he threw 41 touchdown passes with just eight interceptions.
—Also rushed for 669 yards and nine touchdowns.
—Accounted for 3,090 yards in total offense.
—In an MVP performance in the 3A final against Mobile Christian, rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns, also threw for 204 yards and two scores. In spot duty on defense, he came up with the interception that ended Mobile Christian’s last-gasp drive.
—Younger brother of two-time 3A back of the year Taylor Hayes.
—Coached by Steve Smith.
Rontarius Wiggins, Jacksonville, RB, 6-0, 185, Sr.
—Anniston Star All-Calhoun County 4A-6A player of the year
—All-State 2018, 2019
—Super All-State honorable mention
— Led Jacksonville to its first appearance in the state football finals and first run past the second round of the playoffs.
—Rushed for 2,835 yards and 47 touchdowns, averaging 11.7 yards a carry.
—Established a Calhoun County single-season rushing record, eclipsing Mac Campbell.
—Just in Jacksonville’s five playoff games, Wiggins rushed for 1,132 yards and 20 touchdowns.
—Rushed for 179 yards, including a 79-yard touchdown run, in the 4A final against UMS Wright.
—Became Jacksonville’s top ball carrier after Macey Carr graduated and rushed for 5,384 yards and 84 touchdowns in two seasons.
—Coached by Clint Smith
Jaylen Swain, Oxford, DL-LB, 5-10, 230, Sr.
—Defensive player of the year, 6A, Region 6
—First-team All-State
—Super All-State honorable mention.
—Spearheaded Oxford’s defense as the Yellow Jackets won their region and their first state title in 26 years, first-ever 6A title.
—Amassed 144 tackles, 13 sacks, 37 tackles for loss, 41 hurries, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries.
—Had five tackles with a tackle for loss in the state final, against Spanish Fort.
—Committed to Austin Peay
—Coached by Keith Etheredge.
Trey Higgins, Oxford, QB, 6-4, 205, Jr.
—First-team all-region, 6A, Region 6
—Quarterbacked Oxford through 6A semifinals and into its first state-final appearance in 26 years, before sustaining a broken ankle in the third quarter. The Yellow Jackets went on to win their first state title in 26 years and first in 6A.
—Passed for 3,246 yards and rushed for 1,104.
—Accounted for 40 touchdowns, including 31 touchdown passes and nine rushing touchdowns.
—Committed to Mississippi State in baseball.
—Coached by Keith Etheredge.