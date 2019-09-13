OXFORD — On a hot homecoming Friday night at Lamar Field, Class 6A Oxford were tested by 5A Charles Henderson in a tight first half, but after a late score with five seconds left before intermission, the Yellow Jackets exploded in the second half for a 49-14 win.
Trojan quarterback Yahoshua Jones was brilliant in the first half as he connected on 8 of his first 12 passes for 114 yards to lead the Trojans to two first-half touchdowns. Running back Jonathon Carter scored on runs of 1 and 10 yards.
“I was proud of the way our kids responded after being behind,” Oxford head coach Keith Etheredge said. "We started slowly, but goodness they had a good football team and they had some athletes. We fought and made some good adjustments at halftime and went a little more basic.”
An Oxford fumble on an attempted punt gave the Trojans the ball at the Oxford 20-yard line to help set the Trojans up with an early 7-0 lead. It was the first time Oxford had been behind all season.
However, it lasted only two minutes as the Jackets put together two first-quarter scoring drives capped off by two runs by J.B. Carlisle of 8 and 6 yards.
The Trojans tied the game midway through the second quarter and it looked like it would be tied at the half.
Oxford had other plans, however, as the Yellow Jackets put together a 73-yard drive and scored with five seconds left in the half. The touchdown came on a 17-yard pass from Trey Higgins to Roc Taylor. Higgins had a 36 yard run to set up the scoring pass.
The Trojans had no answer for Higgins in the second half as he rambled for scores on runs of 15 and 60 yards. He then fired a 12-yard touchdown pass to Zay Britt as Oxford led 42-14 entering the final quarter.
Antwon Fegans added a 25-yard touchdown run early in the final quarter to finish off the scoring.
What to know
—Higgins ended up with 157 yards on 10 carries and two scores. Carlisle added 101 yards on 17 rushes and a pair of touchdowns.
—Oxford ended up with 359 yards of total offense and Charles Henderson had 194 yards passing and only 13 yards rushing on 17 attempts.
—Both teams played reserves in the final quarter and both had scoring opportunities inside the other's 10-yard line, but were stopped on downs.
—Henderson fell to 1-2 with the loss, while Oxford is now 4-0.
Next up
—The sixth-ranked Yellow Jackets will take on the second-ranked Pinson Valley Indians next week in Pinson, while Charles Henderson will be at Beauregard next Friday.