ASHVILLE — Jacksonville rebounded from its loss to Alexandria last week with big start to 4A, Region 6 play Friday, beating Ashville 54-17.
Rontarius Wiggins’ 93-yard kickoff return gave the Golden Eagles (2-1) a 14-7 lead on Ashville (1-2), and they turned it into a 34-9 edge at halftime.
Luke Jackson completed 11 of 15 passes for 135 yards and three touchdowns, two to Yessman Green, who finished the night with three catches for 87 yards.
Wiggins carried 12 times for 102 yards and a touchdown.
“We kind of got off to a slow start, but the kickoff return that Ron had kind of ignited us, and we were able to pull away,” Jacksonville coach Clint Smith said. “In the second half, we came out and played well.
“I was pleased. We got into a rhythm and was able to put points up quickly. We got more of a rhythm, and I’m proud of how we competed and how we played.”
Dreylan Fomby intercepted two passes for Jacksonville.