Prep football: Big fumble return lifts Alexandria over Cleburne County

ALEXANDRIA — Senior Javais McGhee passed for two touchdowns, caught seven passes for 100 yards, returned a kickoff for an 80-yard score and closed out the scoring with a 1-yard quarterback sneak as Alexandria outlasted visiting Cleburne County for a 38-14 victory on homecoming night at Lou Scales Stadium.
Strangely, none of McGhee’s accomplishments were the turning point in the game.
Alexandria led just 21-14 late in the third quarter with Cleburne County sitting at the Alexandria 11-yard line after an interception by the Tigers’ Grant Harcrow. Cleburne County quarterback Kyler McGrinn started around left end but Connor Hall stripped the ball loose. Antonio Ross scooped it up at the Alexandria 10 and sprinted 90 yards for a 14-point swing that changed the complexion of the game completely.
“I was shocked because I didn’t even see the ball until late,” Ross said. “I didn’t look around. I didn’t hesitate. I just picked it up to see what we could get. … I only looked back once to see if somebody was coming on an angle. Behind me, I was just hearing a lot of pads popping.”
Most of the third quarter had been played in Alexandria territory but Cleburne County was unable to manage a first down in three possessions after Ross’ run.
What to know
—McGhee and wide receiver Austin Jeffers opened the scoring on a 65-yard pass play. The first of Cleat Forrest’s five extra points put the Valley Cubs ahead 7-0. After Cleburne County knotted the score at 7-7, McGhee returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for a 14-7 edge. McGhee’s 7-yard scoring pass to Connor Hall put the Cubs up 21-7 and was set up when Braxton Tucker blocked a punt to give Alexandria the ball at the Cleburne County 16-yard line. McGhee’s final touchdown came on a 1-yard quarterback sneak with three minutes to play.
—Forrest had a 27-yard field goal with eight minutes to play that made it a three-score game at 31-14.
—Devante Cantrell scored first for Cleburne County on a 30-yard run midway through the second quarter.
—McGrinn capped a 72-yard drive with a 4-yard run 43 seconds before halftime. He finished with 98 yards on 25 carries.
—Beau Clay caught seven passes for 80 yards. McGrinn was 13 of 26 passing for 115 yards.
Who said
—Cleburne County coach Joby Burns on his team’s mistakes: “Kickoff return for a touchdown, blocked punt giving them a short field to score on, fumble return for a touchdown, not taking advantage of opportunities, giving up a few big plays defensively — we had some chances but we just made way too many mistakes to beat a good team.”
—Alexandria coach Todd Ginn on the flow of the game: “The first half, I feel like they got us a little bit out of character there on defense. They sped us up a little bit and got us in a bind there but we settled down and played pretty good. The second half, everything changed.”
Next up
—Alexandria (5-0) returns to action in Class 5A, Region 6 at Hayden on Friday. Cleburne County (4-2) has an open date next week then hosts Jacksonville on Oct. 8 in a Class 4A, Region 4 game.