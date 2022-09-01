Prep football: Between drama and injury, Robertson delivers for Mims, Oxford

OXFORD — Mason Mims’ Sunday night quote tweet promoting teammate Sam Robertson for alabama6afootball.com player of the week spoke to Mims’ beyond-his-years reputation.
The sophomore Oxford quarterback’s pinpoint pitch timed with Robertson’s breakout game at wide receiver and hit the senior and former region-MVP quarterback in stride, as Robertson starts his comeback from the collarbone fracture he suffered on the fourth touchdown.
“Go vote for this guy. He deserves it,” Mims wrote over Alabama6AFootball’s tweet touting Robertson’s seven-catch, 123-yard performance in Oxford’s 35-20 victory at Huntsville.
In case there’s any thought to the contrary, former competitors for the same job and future baseball teammates are good.
Also, Robertson’s journey from leaving the team for two weeks to returning, accepting a new role and showing out leaves him hoping for more, on the other side of recovery.
“Hopefully, I can get back on the field,” Robertson said.
His prognosis to return to action in football season is good. He underwent surgery Thursday to place a plate and screws in his left clavicle. Doctors have told him he could return in five to six weeks, which would most likely put him back on the field after Oxford’s open date, in time for a key Class 6A, Region 6 showdown at Clay-Chalkville on Oct. 14.
There’s a chance he could return for the Sept. 30 region game at Pell City.
“It’s just kind of up to me, and kind of up to what I do with it, coming back from surgery,” Robertson said.
The injury poses no threat to Robertson’s baseball career. The Auburn baseball commit expects to be at Auburn next fall or in minor-league baseball, depending on his lot in next June’s draft.
Baseball came to mind when he realized the gravity of his injury Friday at halftime in Huntsville.
“The good news is, it’s not my throwing arm,” he said. “That makes things better.”
Robertson scored on a reverse run and caught three touchdown passes from Mims on Friday. The injury occurred in the end zone, as he laid out to catch a Mims pass then landed on his left shoulder.
He didn’t feel pain through high-fives then started to run to the sideline. He went up for a chest bump.
“I went up, and it started hurting me,” he said. “I was like, dang, what’s hurting me so bad?”
The play happened with 15 seconds left in the first half. During halftime, he went from his left arm feeling “dead” to pain centering in one place. Trainers felt it in the locker room.
“When he rubbed his hand over it, he could feel the break,” Robertson said. “I just didn’t really know what to think.”
Besides relief that the injury didn’t impact his right side, he felt the irony in the latest twist after his mid-August flirtation with giving up football.
“A hundred percent,” he said. “What are the odds that I’d come back, first start, and then by halftime, this has happened.
“I couldn’t really believe it.”
Robertson, the North MVP in the Alabama North-South All-Star baseball doubleheader in June, returned from travel baseball to find the quarterback room more crowded. Mims had moved in from Bowdon, Ga.
Region MVP as Oxford’s quarterback in 2021, Robertson said he didn’t worry as Mims got reps with the first team. Then came the first scrimmage, and Mims started with the first-team offense.
Robertson’s wheels turned. He made a cost-benefit analysis about his baseball future and decided it best not to risk it for a back-up’s role in football.
He informed second-year Oxford coach Sam Adams, who kept the door cracked open.
“He obviously didn’t want me to (leave),” Robertson said. “He told me I was going to be a big impact on the team and everything.
“He was like, ‘I know it’s up to you. I know you have a future in baseball. I understand that you won’t want to risk that future in baseball,’ but he was just like, if you ever change your mind, just call him. He always wants to talk to me. He always wants to know where I’m coming from, and I really appreciate that.”
A week went by, and Robertson missed Oxford’s 14-7 jamboree victory at James Clemens. He started to feel what it would mean to miss the last go-around with his guys.
“I didn’t practice with them the whole week, and then Friday comes around,” Robertson said. “Just having to sit at home and watch your family, basically, go out there and play, guys you’ve been playing with since you were 6, 7, 8 years old, just having to watch them, and you know you could’ve been out there with them, it just really hurt.”
That started more talks between Robertson and Adams. At 6-foot-3 and one of Oxford’s fastest players, Robertson fit many possible roles. Wide receiver with work at quarterback fit the best.
“At the end of the day, he just wanted to play ball and help his team any way that he could,” Adams said. “We knew, athletically, he wouldn’t have a hard time picking up several positions.”
Robertson didn’t start in the season-opening loss to McAdory but saw action at wide receiver. He didn’t have a catch but got his feel at a new position, working some on the outside and then as a slot receiver, with possibilities to run reverses.
He started against Huntsville, and Adams looked for ways to get him involved. For one glorious, four-touchdown half, Robertson was “absolutely electric,” Adams said.
“The first touchdown he caught, he was just wide open and caught it and ran into the end zone,” Adams said. “The other three touchdowns were special plays. He had two diving catches in the end zone. The rushing touchdown was a reverse, and he just ran over a guy on about the 2-yard line and got in the end zone with it.
“That was as productive of a half, for sure, of any player I’ve ever had.”
Safe to say, Robertson and Mims connected … again, and again, and again. It helped Mims to complete 18 of 24 passes for 220 yards and four touchdowns.
Having a 6-3 receiver with Robertson’s speed has its perks.
For a sophomore move-in quarterback trying to win over a new team, having a personality like Robertson’s on the other side of a competitive position battle had its perks, as well.
“We’ve never had an issue,” Mims said. “I love him a lot. He’s a great kid. …
“We both knew we were going to have to battle for the job. Him doing that made my job a whole lot easier, and I think it was best for the team.”
Robertson and Mims likely will get the chance to work their quarterback-receiver chemistry again this season. Who knows what impact Robertson’s return and willingness to accept a new position might have on the team, as a whole?
After football, they’re both onto baseball workouts. Robertson will likely resume his role as Oxford’s shortstop. The Yellow Jackets return their entire infield, so a big arm like Mims’ might find a place in the outfield.
Robertson’s future is more at hand. With former Oxford quarterback/baseball star and close friend Trey Higgins having transferred from Mississippi State to Snead State for a year, there’s a chance they could end up at Auburn together.
It all depends on what the Major League Baseball draft has in store for them.
For now, Robertson said he’s back with his guys and at peace. For one Friday night, at least, he enjoyed a football take on hitting for the cycle at his new position.
“I was just like, after all of the drama, after everything that I went through from the summer to now, everything was going well,” he said. “Everything started turning out the way I was hoping and having a great first game back.”