JACKSONVILLE -- Jaeden Barksdale had himself a game against Cherokee County on Friday night as Jacksonville won 35-28.
The Golden Eagles wide receiver caught three passes for 105 yards, reeling in touchdown grabs of 55 and 27 yards from quarterback Luke Jackson. After a Cherokee County touchdown made the score 21-7, Barksdale answered back, returning the ensuing kickoff 67 yards for a touchdown.
Ron Wiggins, who finished with 180 yards on 21 carries, scored the Golden Eagles' first touchdown of the night on a 65-yard run.
Jacksonville’s final score came on a 10-yard strike from Jackson to Yessman Green. Jackson finished the game 10-of-18 passing for 142 yard and three touchdowns.
Jacksonville (3-1, 2-0 Class 4A, Region 6) plays at Cleburne County next week.