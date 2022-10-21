 Skip to main content
Prep football: Barker tosses four TD passes as Alexandria romps past Talladega

Alexandria wrapped up its regular season Friday with a season high in points as the Cubs smashed Talladega 69-21 on the road.

Alexandria (5-4) will play again in two weeks when it travels to Pleasant Grove in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs. The Cubs are off next week. Talladega (0-9) is scheduled to host Saks next week.