Prep football: Barker tosses four TD passes as Alexandria romps past Talladega

Alexandria wrapped up its regular season Friday with a season high in points as the Cubs smashed Talladega 69-21 on the road.
Alexandria (5-4) will play again in two weeks when it travels to Pleasant Grove in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs. The Cubs are off next week. Talladega (0-9) is scheduled to host Saks next week.
Ty Barker paced the Valley Cubs with four touchdown passes, including three to T.K. Downie and one to Da'Markus Williams. Antonio Ross scored three touchdowns, and Elijah Hunter added two more. Ty Brown rushed for a touchdown as well.
Alexandria scored four touchdowns in the first quarter, including a 40-yard touchdown from Barker to Downie, Brown's TD run of 11 yards, a Ross TD run of 24 yards, and Barker's 22-yard scoring pass to Downie.
In the second quarter, Alexandria added three more touchdowns for a 49-0 lead. Ross scored on a 14-yard run, while Barker hit Downie from 15 yards out and Williams for a 30-yard TD.
In the second half, Hunter scored twice, and Ross added his final touchdown.
Talladega added three late touchdowns against the Alexandria reserves.