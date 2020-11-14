Prep football: Balanced Piedmont downs Plainview

PIEDMONT — Friday’s Class 3A second-round contest with Plainview was a different kind of game than Piedmont’s previous two games.
The result, however, was the same — a victory for the Bulldogs. Behind a balanced offense, Piedmont downed the Bears 46-7.
“We’d been kind of pass dominant there in the last couple of games, early part of the game,” Piedmont coach Steve Smith said. “They were loading on the pass coverage side. We had some running lanes there early on and got off to a pretty good start running the ball and then were able to hit a couple of pass plays.”
Piedmont (11-1) had four first-half possessions and got points on each of the four – three touchdowns and a field goal – for a 24-0 halftime advantage. At the break, the Bulldogs had 128 yards on the ground and 127 yards through the air.
A shanked punt for seven yards and a high snap on a fake punt gave Piedmont short fields on its first two possessions. Quarterback Jack Hayes scored on a 6-yard run at the end of a 44-yard drive and passed to Jadon Calhoun for 12 yards to cap a 21-yard drive. Sloan Smith kicked both extra points and his 24-yard field goal made it 17-0 with 3:41 to go in the half. The Bulldogs upped their lead to 24-0 with 9.5 seconds left before halftime on Hayes’ 7-yard pass to Coleman Reid.
Hayes had scoring passes of 3 yards to Calhoun and 11 yards to Austin Estes in the third quarter. A 59-yard punt return by Estes set up his reception.
With 8:33 to go, Smith’s second field goal — a 20-yarder — made the score 40-0. After wingback Brody McCurdy scored on a 29-yard run for Plainview, Jakari Foster returned the ensuing kickoff 83 yards to set the final score with 6:15 to play.
What to know
—Piedmont’s first defense held Plainview to 29 yards rushing in the first half and five more in the third quarter before the Bulldogs emptied the sideline in the fourth period. Plainview completed two passes for eight yards, both in the second half.
Who said
—Piedmont linebacker Landon Smart on playing after missing two games: “I make a little difference but I don’t make that much difference. I’m a decent player and we’re a good team with or without me. We play together.”
—Plainview coach Nick Ledbetter on his team’s triple option offense: “Everybody we’ve played against it’s worked well against. We moved the ball up and down the field against Fyffe which is a really good defensive team, also. … We’ve been averaging about 400 yards a game rushing. (Piedmont) stopped us better tonight than anybody we played all year.”
Next up
—Piedmont’s win, and Saks’ 49-14 pounding of J.B. Pennington, sets up a Region 5 quarterfinal rematch between the Bulldogs and the Wildcats (9-3) at the Field of Champions next week. Piedmont won the first meeting 35-6 but Saks has won seven straight and is playing with great confidence now.