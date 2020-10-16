Prep football: Austin, Welsh scored three TDs each as Spring Garden clinches area title

SPRING GARDEN — Ryley Kirk threw three touchdown passes to Cooper Austin, and Luke Welsh scored three of his own as Spring Garden wrapped up the Class 2A, Region 6 championship with a 55-19 win over Sand Rock on Friday night.
Kirk threw a 30-yard score to Austin and followed it up with a 45-yard touchdown to his favorite receiver. That made it 14-0 through one quarter.
Welsh followed with touchdown runs of 7, 5 and 38 yards, and Kirk found Austin for a 12-yard score to make it 42-7 at halftime.
After intermission, Weston Kirk got a 5-yard touchdown run, and Andrew Floyd added a 3-yard scoring run. Spring Garden had all the points it needed and didn't score in the fourth period.