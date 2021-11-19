Prep football: Austin scores twice, but Spring Garden falls

FLORENCE — Cooper Austin scored two touchdowns, but Mars Hill Bible eliminated Spring Garden for the second year in a row, 42-19, in Friday’s Class 2A quarterfinal at Florence.
Mars Hill (10-3), which beat Spring Garden in the 2020 semifinals, advances to face Cleveland in next week’s semifinals.
Spring Garden finished 12-1 after making its fourth quarterfinal appearance in four years. The Panthers made the quarterfinals for the first time in program history in 2018.
Spring Garden went 24-3 in its two seasons in 2A. The Panthers are expected to return to 1A next season.
The AHSAA will announce the next reclassification and realignment in December.
Austin gave Spring Garden a brief lead Friday with a 53-yard, catch-and-run touchdown on a pass from Chapel Pope on the game’s first drive. Austin also scored on a 12-yard touchdown run.
Pope scored Spring Garden’s other touchdown on a 4-yard keeper.