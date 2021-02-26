Prep football: Auburn High hires Oxford's Etheredge

OXFORD — Less than two years after Oxford made one of the state’s splash hires, the school once again needs a head football coach.
The Auburn City Schools Board of Education made Keith Etheredge’s hiring official during a specially called meeting Friday, and Oxford must replace a five-time state champion who led the Yellow Jackets back to the top in 2019.
Long-time Oxford athletics director Larry Davidson led off a conference call with local reports Friday with admonitions about social-media speculation about Etheredge's reasons for leaving and what's next at Oxford.
Davidson called social media speculation about why Etheredge left after two seasons "totally laughable" and said "there is nobody that is at odds with anybody."
"Coach Etheredge would tell you the same thing," Davidson said. "A lot of people like to think that it's this, or it's that, he didn't get that, he didn't get this. He did get this, and he did get that.
"I told coach this morning. As long as Auburn is 7A, I can root for Auburn, now. If you all go 6A, I can't root for Auburn. That's where we're at."
Davidson said Oxford is "excited about the future" and has started its process for moving forward.
As for the present, Etheredge spoke to Oxford's team Friday, and Davidson spoke to the remaining coaching staff Thursday. Davidson said the interim head coach is "everybody who's on that staff," which includes former head coaches like offensive coordinator Will Wagnon.
Davidson said spring practice will start at its traditional time, immediately after the state track meet, which ends May 1. Davidson said the hope is to have a head coach named by then.
"We've had meetings this morning," Davidson said. "We met and talked yesterday. Mr. (Heath) Harmon, the principal, and Dr. (Jeff) Goodwin (the superintendent) will set the timeline.
"We really haven't sat down and really gotten the deadline, but that's what we're working on."
Davidson said Oxford should be in good position to command a strong replacement for Etheredge, a five-time state champion coach. Construction is underway on a project that includes a new turf field and indoor facility.
"We've got all of these exciting things that's happening, and that's why it was so tough for Coach Etheredge to leave," Davidson said. "For anybody coming in, it's an exciting, exciting time."
Davidson said the field of potential candidates is wide open.
Oxford has a history of upping coaching compensation. When Josh Niblett left for Hoover after the 2007, Oxford upped its compensation to $105,000 a year, matching what Hoover offered Niblett. Oxford hired the Hoover Systems other coach, Spain Park's John Grass.
"Those are conversations that would be with the superintendent's offense, and I would say this," Davidson said. "No, it's not an arms race. It's high school football.
"There's going to be things that's out there that are totally untrue. People leave for different reasons. Some of it is a move up, a bigger classification. Some of it is whatever."
The Auburn job came open when Adam Widegarden accepted the head-coaching job at Tuscaloosa County on Feb. 8.
Auburn, a 7A school, finished as state runner-up in 2020, falling to Thompson in a dramatic finish. Thompson scored 10 points in the final 18 seconds.
Hired in May of 2019, Etheredge just completed his second season at Oxford in November of 2020. His Oxford teams have gone 25-3, winning the 6A state title in 2019. It was Oxford’s first state football title in 26 years and first ever in 6A.
The Yellow Jackets finished 11-2 in 2020, falling to Pinson Valley in the quarterfinals.
Etheredge replaced Ryan Herring in May of 2019.
Etheredge has five state championships, four at Leeds. He also had a runner-up finish at Leeds.
Etheredge has a 150-52 career record over 15 seasons, including stints at Leeds, Pell City, T.R. Miller and Oxford.
As speculation swirled about Etheredge's future Thursday, he expressed positive feelings about Oxford.
"I love Oxford High School and the city of Oxford," Etheredge said. "Whatever happens, that won't change."
Davidson said his conversations with Etheredge about the coach's decision to leave were also positive.
"Coach Etheredge and I talked about how much we love each other, how much he loves this place and how this is the hardest decision of his life," Davidson said. "He told us this was his best two years of coaching, and I can see that.
"This is a special place because of the people surrounding you here."
Check back for potential updates to this story.