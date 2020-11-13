Prep football: Anniston's White on last-minute kick that missed: 'From my view, it went in'

From Anniston head coach Rico White’s point of view, Kevin Escareno’s attempt at a game-winning 31-yard field goal was good.
The officials, on the other hand, didn’t agree.
They ruled the kick no good, and Anniston’s season ended with a gut-wrenching 29-28 loss to Bibb County in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs at Lott-Mosby Memorial Stadium.
“From my view, it went in,” White said. “Then we come over and we look at our cam on the side. It went straight through. It went straight through there.”
White said he didn’t receive any explanation from the officials about why the kick was ruled no good.
Anniston had opportunities to score before the field-goal attempt, but penalties took their toll. Kamron Sandlin’s 35-yard run got the Bulldogs down to Bibb County’s 1-yard line, but an illegal shift penalty moved the ball back to the 6. Anniston appeared to score on a third-down pass from Sandlin to Kevontae Davis with 17 seconds remaining, but a penalty for an illegal receiver downfield took the points off the board. A delay of game penalty then backed Anniston up to the 14-yard line. Sandlin’s third-down pass to Antonio Kite fell incomplete, forcing the Bulldogs to settle for the field goal attempt.
What to know
—Anniston’s offense ran through Sandlin and senior Brandon Roberts. Sandlin completed 10 of 17 passes for 178 yards. He added a 4-yard touchdown run and finished the game with 159 rushing yards on 19 carries. Roberts managed 88 yards on 21 carries and scored on touchdown runs of 1, 1 and 2 yards.
—Davis led Anniston in receptions with five and finished with 44 receiving yards. Devin Holder caught three passes for 59 yards, and Kite’s 52-yard reception on a third-and-29 play set up Anniston’s first touchdown.
—On defense, Kite and Jacques Thomas both recorded interceptions.
—Bibb County was led by UCLA commit Deshun Murrell, who finished with 268 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 41 carries. His 3-yard touchdown run and successful two-point conversion run with 3:19 to play proved to be the deciding points. Quarterback Cole McCarty scored Bibb County’s first touchdown on a 38-yard run.
Who said
—White on the loss: “I just hate it for the kids, the seniors. That’s the hardest part. But the kid’s played their hearts out. That’s all you can ask for.”
—White on the play of Roberts and Sandlin: “This whole second half of the season, they’ve really been strong. They showed it tonight. The offensive line doesn’t get much credit, but they blocked their tails off for them.
—White on the progress Anniston made over the second half of the season: “Starting out 0-5, and turning this thing around, second round, possibly a chance to go into the third round. You could see it in the kids, the way they played, they wanted to get there. So hopefully they’ll learn from this.”
Next up
—Bibb County (10-2) advances to the quarterfinals to face Handley next week. Anniston finished the season with a 4-7 record.