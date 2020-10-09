Prep football: Anniston's OT win puts Bulldogs into playoff picture

Kamron Sandlin wanted to beat his former team. Kevin Escareno wanted one more chance to kick the decisive points.
Both got their wish Friday, and Anniston has rallied squarely into the Class 4A, Region 4 playoff picture.
Sandlin led and finished off the game-tying drive late in the fourth quarter, and Escareno’s 23-yard field goal in overtime lifted Anniston to a 23-20 victory over Munford on Friday.
Anniston improved to 2-5 overall after an 0-4 start but, most importantly, 2-2 in region play. If the season ended today, the Bulldogs would have Region 4’s fourth playoff spot.
Munford (4-4, 1-4), tied with Cleburne County in the win column and one game back of Anniston, must win out and hope for help.
This story will be updated.