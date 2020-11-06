Prep football: Anniston's long drive clinches playoff win at Williamson

MOBILE — Anniston's long drive in the fourth quarter helped the Bulldogs nail down a 25-16 win Friday night over Williamson, the top-seeded team out of its region.
Anniston (4-6) has won four of its last five after starting the season 0-5. The Bulldogs were the No. 4 seed out of Class 4A, Region 4. Next week, they'll face Bibb County or Daleville in the second round of the state playoffs.
Anniston clung to an 18-16 lead in the second half before marching 83 yards on 15 plays for a touchdown. Kamron Sandlin rushed 8 yards for the score on fourth-and-four with 4:19 to play. That drive chewed up eight minutes of time off the clock.
It was Sandlin's second touchdown of the night for Anniston, which never trailed. Sandlin's 23-yard scoring run in the third quarter topped off an eight-play, 76-yard drive after Anniston received the opening kickoff.
Brandon Roberts made it 12-0 with 10:39 to go in the second quarter when he rushed 17 yards for a touchdown.
Williamson scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion before halftime to make it 12-8.
Anniston made it 18-8 when Williamson fumbled in its own end zone and the Bulldogs recovered with 10:10 to play in the third period.
With 5:30 to go in the third quarter, Williamson scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion to trim it to 18-16.