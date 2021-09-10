Prep football: Anniston's last drive falls short in loss at Cherokee County

CENTRE — When the final horn sounded, Anniston was 9 yards short of the end zone and fell 21-20 at Cherokee County on Friday night.
The Bulldogs built a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on Kam Sandlin's touchdown pass to Antonio Kite. Cherokee County came back with a touchdown to make it 7-6 at halftime.
In the second half, Anniston led 14-7 after Malachi Taylor's 35-yard touchdown run. Anniston added a two-point conversion.
Cherokee County came back with a pair of touchdown runs by C.J. Gresham for a 21-14 in the fourth quarter. Anniston got a 56-yard touchdown run by Taylor, but the two-point try failed, and the Bulldogs trailed 21-20.