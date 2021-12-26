Prep football: Anniston's Kite, Piedmont's Hayes and Smart finalists for ASWA top awards

Anniston's Antonio Kite and the Piedmont pair of Jack Hayes and Landon Smart are finalists for top Alabama Sports Writers Association awards for football, the association announced today.
Kite, a standout wide receiver defensive back and Alabama signee, is one of three finalists for Class 4A back of the year. He made first-team all-state in both of his seasons of varsity football at Anniston.
Hayes, Piedmont's third-year starting quarterback, is a finalist for 3A back of the year for the third year in a row. This after he led the Bulldogs to their fifth state title and second in three years in a 35-33 victory over Montgomery Academy.
Hayes was Super 7 MVP for the second time in three years.
Smart, a linebacker and Piedmont's leading tackler, is a finalist for 3A lineman of the year.
The ASWA will announce back and lineman of the year for each of seven Alabama High School Athletic Association classifications and AISA at a Jan. 13 banquet at the Montgomery Renaissance Hotel. The association will also announce Mr. Football.
The back-of-the-year category includes quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and defensive backs. Lineman-of-the-year candidates come from a pool including interior linemen and linebackers.
Sports writers from around the state vote for the ASWA all-state team then vote for back- and lineman-of-the-year finalists on a separate ballot.
Here are finalists for all of the ASWA's top awards.
CLASS 7A
Back of the year
Conner Harrell, Thompson
Ryan Peppins, Thompson
Evan Smith, Oak Mountain
Lineman of the year
Jeremiah Alexander, Thompson
Drew Bobo, Auburn
Justice Finkley, Hewitt-Trussville
CLASS 6A
Back of the year
Khalib Johnson, Clay-Chalkville
Braylon McReynolds, McGill-Toolen
Earl Woods, Hueytown
Lineman of the year
Trevon McAlpine, Saraland
John McMillan, Mountain Brook
Jaquavious Russaw, Carver-Montgomery
CLASS 5A
Back of the year
Quinshon Judkins, Pike Road
DeMarcus Lacey, Pleasant Grove
Parker Martin, Fairview
Lineman of the year
Anez Cooper, Pleasant Grove
Robert Courtney, UMS-Wright
Khurtiss Perry, Pike Road
CLASS 4A
Back of the year
Antonio Kite, Anniston
Will Stokes, Madison Academy
Walter Taylor III, Jackson
Lineman of the year
Deuce Spurlock, Madison Academy
Michael Towner, Vigor
Robert Woodyard, Williamson
CLASS 3A
Back of the year
Jeremiah Cobb, Catholic-Montgomery
Jashawn Cooper, Montgomery Academy
Jack Hayes, Piedmont
Lineman of the year
TJ Dudley, Catholic-Montgomery
AJ Odom, Oakman
Landon Smart, Piedmont
CLASS 2A
Back of the year
Emmanuel Henderson, Geneva Co.
Jammarian Johnson, Clarke Co.
Logan Washburn, Cleveland
Lineman of the year
Keldric Faulk, Highland Home
Koby Keenum, Mars Hill Bible
Caden Story, Lanett
CLASS 1A
Back of the year
Javion Belle, Pickens Co.
Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage
Jaland Lewis-Horton, Sweet Water
Lineman of the year
Kedrick Brown, Brantley
Michael Alan Cole, Sweet Water
Tyler Ward, Sweet Water
AISA
Back of the year
AJ Harris, Glenwood
Karl Ligon, Autauga Academy
Landon Sims, Escambia Academy
Lineman of the year
Kross Colley, Chambers Academy
Trevor Hill, Bessemer Academy
Keith Williams, Pike Liberal Arts