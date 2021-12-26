You are the owner of this article.
Prep football: Anniston's Kite, Piedmont's Hayes and Smart finalists for ASWA top awards

Anniston's Antonio Kite and the Piedmont pair of Jack Hayes and Landon Smart are finalists for top Alabama Sports Writers Association awards for football, the association announced today.

Kite, a standout wide receiver defensive back and Alabama signee, is one of three finalists for Class 4A back of the year. He made first-team all-state in both of his seasons of varsity football at Anniston.

Hayes, Piedmont's third-year starting quarterback, is a finalist for 3A back of the year for the third year in a row. This after he led the Bulldogs to their fifth state title and second in three years in a 35-33 victory over Montgomery Academy. 

Hayes was Super 7 MVP for the second time in three years.

Smart, a linebacker and Piedmont's leading tackler, is a finalist for 3A lineman of the year.

The ASWA will announce back and lineman of the year for each of seven Alabama High School Athletic Association classifications and AISA at a Jan. 13 banquet at the Montgomery Renaissance Hotel. The association will also announce Mr. Football.

The back-of-the-year category includes quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and defensive backs. Lineman-of-the-year candidates come from a pool including interior linemen and linebackers.

Sports writers from around the state vote for the ASWA all-state team then vote for back- and lineman-of-the-year finalists on a separate ballot.

Here are finalists for all of the ASWA's top awards.

CLASS 7A

Back of the year

Conner Harrell, Thompson

Ryan Peppins, Thompson

Evan Smith, Oak Mountain

Lineman of the year

Jeremiah Alexander, Thompson

Drew Bobo, Auburn

Justice Finkley, Hewitt-Trussville

CLASS 6A

Back of the year

Khalib Johnson, Clay-Chalkville

Braylon McReynolds, McGill-Toolen

Earl Woods, Hueytown

Lineman of the year

Trevon McAlpine, Saraland

John McMillan, Mountain Brook

Jaquavious Russaw, Carver-Montgomery

CLASS 5A

Back of the year

Quinshon Judkins, Pike Road

DeMarcus Lacey, Pleasant Grove

Parker Martin, Fairview

Lineman of the year

Anez Cooper, Pleasant Grove

Robert Courtney, UMS-Wright

Khurtiss Perry, Pike Road 

CLASS 4A

Back of the year

Antonio Kite, Anniston

Will Stokes, Madison Academy

Walter Taylor III, Jackson

Lineman of the year

Deuce Spurlock, Madison Academy

Michael Towner, Vigor

Robert Woodyard, Williamson 

CLASS 3A

Back of the year

Jeremiah Cobb, Catholic-Montgomery

Jashawn Cooper, Montgomery Academy

Jack Hayes, Piedmont

Lineman of the year

TJ Dudley, Catholic-Montgomery

AJ Odom, Oakman

Landon Smart, Piedmont 

CLASS 2A

Back of the year

Emmanuel Henderson, Geneva Co.

Jammarian Johnson, Clarke Co.

Logan Washburn, Cleveland

Lineman of the year

Keldric Faulk, Highland Home

Koby Keenum, Mars Hill Bible

Caden Story, Lanett 

CLASS 1A

Back of the year

Javion Belle, Pickens Co.

Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage

Jaland Lewis-Horton, Sweet Water

Lineman of the year

Kedrick Brown, Brantley

Michael Alan Cole, Sweet Water

Tyler Ward, Sweet Water 

AISA

Back of the year

AJ Harris, Glenwood

Karl Ligon, Autauga Academy

Landon Sims, Escambia Academy

Lineman of the year

Kross Colley, Chambers Academy

Trevor Hill, Bessemer Academy

Keith Williams, Pike Liberal Arts

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.