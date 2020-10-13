Prep football: Anniston to forfeit Friday's game at Handley

Anniston High School’s football team will forfeit Friday’s Class 4A, Region 4 game at Handley as a “precautionary” measure but hopes to play the regular-season finale against Cleburne County on Oct. 23.
The decision to forfeit Friday’s game at Handley came after five players turned up ill Sunday. The players got tested for COVID-19 but haven’t received test results, third-year Anniston coach Rico White said.
The Bulldogs (2-5, 2-2 Region 4) beat Munford 23-20 in overtime in Friday’s rain-soaked affair. The hope among Anniston’s staff is that reported symptoms are seasonal and/or weather-related.
“We’ve got a few up under the weather, and they’ve got some symptoms that could be COVID, and we had them tested,” White said. “We just wanted to make sure, before we go any further.”
A victory over Cleburne County (2-5, 1-3) would clinch the region’s fourth and final playoff berth.
“That’s the big one,” White said. “We might have to pull it together. I may have to go get middle school kids, but we’ve definitely got to play next week and pull that out.”