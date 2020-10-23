You have permission to edit this article.
Prep football: Anniston Star Friday night scoreboard

Football teaser
Kirsten Fiscus

Scores locally and across the state from Friday action. Results will be updated as we get them.

Friday's local games

Piedmont at Wellborn

Alexandria at Leeds

Oxford at Fort Payne

Hokes Bluff at Saks

Cleburne County at Anniston

Ohatchee at Weaver

Glencoe at Pleasant Valley

Handley at White Plains

Jacksonville at Cherokee County

Gaylesville at Donoho

Tallassee at Clay Central

Lincoln at Moody

Victory Christian at Ragland

Ranburne at Fayetteville

Randolph County at B.B. Comer

Spring Garden at Southeastern

Winterboro at Woodland

Munford (OPEN)

Wadley (OPEN)

