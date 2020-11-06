Prep football: Anniston Star Friday night scoreboard

Scores locally and across the state from Friday action. Results will be updated as we get them.
Friday's local games
Class 6A
Oxford 37, Minor 6, halftime
Class 5A
Alexandria 35, West Point 0, third quarter
Clay Central 21, Satsuma 6, halftime
Class 4A
Handley 18, Vigor 7, halftime
Jacksonville 17, Jackson 17, halftime
Anniston 12, Williamson 8, halftime
Class 3A
Piedmont 33, Colbert Heights 7, halftime
Wellborn 28, Phil Campbell 14, third quarter
Ohatchee 20, Lauderdale County 14, third quarter
Saks 22, East Lawrence 15, third quarter
Class 2A
Spring Garden 59, Tanner 7, halftime
Clarke County 17, Randolph County 6, halftime
Class 1A
Woodland 6, Waterloo 0, halftime
Decatur Heritage 28, Wadley 25, halftime