Prep football: Anniston Star Friday night scoreboard

Ohatchee football

Ohatchee coach Scott Martin watches his team warm up for Friday's playoff game at Lauderdale County.

 Joe Medley/The Anniston Star

Scores locally and across the state from Friday action. Results will be updated as we get them.

Friday's local games

Class 6A

Oxford 37, Minor 6, halftime

Class 5A

Alexandria 35, West Point 0, third quarter

Clay Central 21, Satsuma 6, halftime

Class 4A

Handley 18, Vigor 7, halftime

Jacksonville 17, Jackson 17, halftime

Anniston 12, Williamson 8, halftime

Class 3A

Piedmont 33, Colbert Heights 7, halftime

Wellborn 28, Phil Campbell 14, third quarter

Ohatchee 20, Lauderdale County 14, third quarter

Saks 22, East Lawrence 15, third quarter

Class 2A

Spring Garden 59, Tanner 7, halftime

Clarke County 17, Randolph County 6, halftime

Class 1A

Woodland 6, Waterloo 0, halftime

Decatur Heritage 28, Wadley 25, halftime

