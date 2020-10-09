Prep football: Anniston Star Friday night scoreboard

Scores locally and across the state from Friday and Thursday action. Results will be updated as we get them.
Friday's local games
Alexandria at Lincoln
Munford at Anniston
Piedmont at Pleasant Valley
Westbrook Christian at Spring Garden
Clay Central at Holtville
Wadley at Ragland
Winterboro at Victory Christian
Donoho (OPEN)
White Plains (OPEN)
Thursday's local scores
Oxford 42, Arab 14
Saks 60, Weaver 0
Wellborn 33, Hokes Bluff 9
Jacksonville 33, Cleburne County 0
Ohatchee 57, Glencoe 14
Handley at Cherokee County
Ranburne at Lanett
Randolph County 56, Vincent 38
Leeds 41, St. Clair County 0
Handley 41, Cherokee County 20
Thursday's state scores
CLASS 7A
Bob Jones 35, Albertville 14
Central-Phenix City 33, Prattville 14
Daphne 50, Mary Montgomery 14
Davidson 28, Foley 13
Dothan 39, Jeff Davis 18
Enterprise 35, Smiths Station 13
Florence 20, Sparkman 13
Grissom 35, James Clemens 14
Hewitt-Trussville 42, Vestavia Hills 35
Hoover 47, Spain Park 34
James Clemens 35, Grissom 14
Murphy 14, Alma Bryant 13
Oak Mountain 42, Tuscaloosa County 21
Theodore 25, Fairhope 17
Thompson 48, Gadsden City 0
CLASS 6A
Athens 47, Buckhorn 14
Baldwin County 20, Citronelle 7
Chelsea 35, Huffman 34
Clay-Chalkville 45, Mortimer Jordan 0
Eufaula 38, Carver-Montgomery 21
Gardendale 35, Minor 3
Hartselle 35, Muscle Shoals 9
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 45, McAdory 41
Hueytown 1, Northridge 0, forfeit
Jackson-Olin 35, Jasper 7
McGill-Toolen Catholic 45, Robertsdale 6
Mountain Brook 17, Briarwood Christian 7
Park Crossing 1, Valley 0, forfeit
Paul Bryant 33, Brookwood 23
Pelham 37, Benjamin Russell 12
Saraland 47, Gulf Shores 21
Shades Valley 34, Homewood 17
Sidney Lanier 26, Russell County 7
Spanish Fort 14, Blount 10
Wetumpka 49, Chilton County 14
CLASS 5A
Boaz 42, Douglas 21
Carver-Birmingham 24, Cordova 14
Center Point 54, Hayden 32
Corner 56, Moody 55
Demopolis 47, Jemison 7
East limestone 45, Ardmore 14
Fairview 35, Crossville 0
Faith Academy 41, Vigor 7
Madison Academy 34, Madison County 10
Mae Jemison 47, Brewer 0
Marbury 42, Shelby County 27
Pike Road 52, Headland 0
Pleasant Grove 47, Parker 13
Rehobeth 29, Charles Henderson 14
Selma 32, Central-Tuscaloosa 12
Talladega 1, Tallassee 0, forfeit
UMS-Wright 42, Satsuma 6
West Point 43, Sardis 7
CLASS 4A
Bullock County 45, Ashford 8
Central-Florence 20, Priceville 14
Deshler 41, Rogers 7
Dora 35, Ashville 20
Etowah 40, Hanceville 0
Good Hope 31, Fultondale 17
Gordo 41, Hamilton 0
Haleyville 28, Fayette County 6
Jackson 26, W.S. Neal 22
Mobile Christian at St. Michael Catholic, postponed
New Hope 44, DAR 28
Northside 1, Curry 0, forfeit
Oneonta 35, Scottsboro 21
Saint James 52, Dale County 26
Straughn 31, B.T. Washington 20
West Limestone 37, Wilson 6
Westminster Christian 35, St. John Paul II Catholic 20
CLASS 3A
Asbury 44, Brindlee Mountain 7
Bayside Academy 38, Cottage Hill Christian 28
Chickasaw 46, Millry 13
Danville 44, Elkmont 20
East Lawrence 36, Clements 18
Flomaton 50, Excel 13
Fyffe 55, North Sand Mountain 0
Geraldine 17, Sylvania 10
Lauderdale County 41, Phil Campbell 0
Montgomery Academy 31, Greensboro 20
Montgomery Catholic 42, Childersburg 0
Oakman 47, Carbon Hill 0
Plainview 29, Collinsville 13
Reeltown 47, Beulah 13
Slocomb 41, Daleville 6
Southside-Selma 42, Monroe County 28
Thomasville 45, Hale County 20
T.R. Miller 37, Hillcrest-Evergreen 20
Vinemont 21, Susan Moore 7
Walter Wellborn 33, Hokes Bluff 9
Winfield 49, Holly Pond 8
CLASS 2A
Abbeville 48, Elba 42
Addison 42, Lamar County 27
Ariton 35, Zion Chapel 0
Clarke County 49, J.U. Blacksher 0
Cleveland 49, Gaston 0
Falkville 62, Tanner 0
Geneva County 21, Houston County 14
Highland Home 43, Central Hayneville 24, replacement non counter
Lanett 48, Ranburne 0
Leroy 42, St. Luke’s Episcopal 22
Mars Hill Bible 42, Lexington 0
Pisgah 34, Ider 27 (OT)
Randolph County 56, Vincent 38
Red Bay 47, Hatton 8
Sand Rock 20, West End 18
Section 47, Whitesburg Christian 22
Sheffield 53, Tharptown 0
Southeastern 28, Locust Fork 21
Winston County 30, Sulligent 12
CLASS 1A
Berry 29, Pickens County 28
Brantley 56, Georgiana 12
Decatur Heritage 43, R.A. Hubbard 36
Florala 68, Pleasant Home 7
Fruitdale 42, Marengo 0
Hackleburg 44, Phillips 0
Hubbertville 40, Brilliant 23
Jacksonville Christian 50, Russell Christian (MS) 35
Loachapoka 42, Verbena 0
Marion County 42, South Lamar 20
McKenzie 34, Kinston 12
Meek 34, Lynn 32
Samson 14, Red Level 0
Sumiton Christian 32, Appalachian 14
Sweet Water 46, McIntosh 0
Vina 32, Cherokee 6
Waterloo 45, Shoals Christian 9