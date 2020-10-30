You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep football: Anniston Star Friday night scoreboard

Alexandria

Alexandria hosted Piedmont on Friday night.

 Jared Gravette/The Anniston Star

Scores locally and across the state from Friday action. Results will be updated as we get them.

Friday's local games

Central-Phenix City 14, Oxford 3, halftime

Alexandria 20, Piedmont 6, halftime

Ohatchee 40, Munford 18, final

White Plains 36, Pleasant Valley 8, third quarter

Westbrook Christian 34, Donoho 6, fourth quarter

Spring Garden 48, Wadley 6, halftime

Handley 7, Clay Central 0, halftime

Ashville 46, Weaver 0, halftime

Cleburne County at Randolph County

Berry at Winterboro

Woodland at Horseshoe Bend

Ragland 42, Asbury 0, final

Anniston (OPEN)

Jacksonville (OPEN)

Saks (OPEN)

Wellborn (OPEN)

Lincoln (OPEN)

Ranburne (OPEN)

Tags

Loading...
Loading...