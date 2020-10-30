Prep football: Anniston Star Friday night scoreboard

Scores locally and across the state from Friday action. Results will be updated as we get them.
Friday's local games
Central-Phenix City 14, Oxford 3, halftime
Alexandria 20, Piedmont 6, halftime
Ohatchee 40, Munford 18, final
White Plains 36, Pleasant Valley 8, third quarter
Westbrook Christian 34, Donoho 6, fourth quarter
Spring Garden 48, Wadley 6, halftime
Handley 7, Clay Central 0, halftime
Ashville 46, Weaver 0, halftime
Cleburne County at Randolph County
Berry at Winterboro
Woodland at Horseshoe Bend
Ragland 42, Asbury 0, final
Anniston (OPEN)
Jacksonville (OPEN)
Saks (OPEN)
Wellborn (OPEN)
Lincoln (OPEN)
Ranburne (OPEN)