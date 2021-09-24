You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep football: Anniston Star Friday night scoreboard

High school football teaser

Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

Scores locally and across the state from Friday action. Results will be updated as we get them.

Friday's local games

Alexandria 21, Cleburne County 7, 2Q

Jacksonville 31, Piedmont 14, 2Q

Wellborn 33, Hamilton 7, 2Q

Saks 28, Geraldine 19, 2Q

Armuchee (Ga.) 14, Weaver 7, 2Q

Lincoln 21, Munford 0, 1Q

Anniston at Center Point

Hokes Bluff at Spring Garden

Elmore County at White Plains

Woodland at Ranburne

Wadley at Randolph County

Lanett at Handley

Clay Central at Pleasant Grove

Thursday's game

Gadsden City 17, Oxford 9

Open

Ohatchee, Pleasant Valley, Donoho

