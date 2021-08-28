Prep football: Anniston sprints out fast, then holds off gutty Ohatchee rally

OHATCHEE — It was a tale of two halves Friday on the Creekbank.
The first belonged to Antonio Kite and the Anniston Bulldogs, and the second to Eli Ennis and the Ohatchee Indians.
In the end, Kite’s team came out on top, holding off a ferocious comeback attempt by Ohatchee in a 32-27 victory.
Kite, who committed to Alabama on July 4, torched the Indians’ secondary for 165 receiving yards on five catches in the first half. He caught touchdown passes of 67 and 51 yards as the Bulldogs raced out to a 32-7 halftime lead.
“You are talking about a guy that’s committed to Alabama,” Anniston coach Rico White said. “In my book, he’s a five-star, so he’s supposed to make big plays. He did a great job, and he was a difference-maker.”
The momentum flipped to Ohatchee’s sideline — thanks in large part to Ennis — after a lightning delay of about an hour and 15 minutes.
Ennis intercepted Anniston quarterback Kam Sandlin early in the third quarter, setting up Wyatt Cole Reaves’ 1-yard touchdown plunge, which started a run of 20 unanswered points for the Indians.
Ennis’ 30-yard run on the final play of the third quarter cut the deficit to 32-20. Ohatchee’s Chris Ferguson recovered the ensuing onside kick, setting up Ennis’ 5-yard touchdown run with 7:33 to play. Suddenly Ohatchee trailed just 32-27 after being down 25 at halftime.
Ennis picked off Sandlin again with 4:34 to play, but Anniston’s defense quickly forced a turnover on downs.
Even after slipping to the ground, Kite still managed to seal the win for the Bulldogs with a 16-yard reception from Sandlin on a fourth-down play.
It was that kind of night for the future Alabama defensive back.
What to know
—Kite finished the game with seven catches for 204 yards and the two touchdown grabs. Sandlin completed 19 of 30 passes for 300 yards and two scores. He also had a 4-yard touchdown run.
—Bryson Heath scored Anniston’s first points with a 2-yard rushing touchdown, and Jayden Lewis scored on a 40-yard punt return.
—Ennis finished the game with 39 carries for 198 yards and two rushing touchdowns.
—Ohatchee’s first-half touchdown came after Troy Galloway blocked an Anniston punt that Ferguson recovered in the end zone.
Who said
—White on what happened in the second half: “We lost focus and momentum. They came out hungry, did a good job. They’re a good team. Everybody knows Ohatchee, they play good football. Momentum swung their way and they made good plays. But, at the same time, our kids did what they had to do to win the game, so I’m happy.”
—Kite on his first half performance: “Coach just believes in me coming in on offense. I think a guy went down, so I just had to step in and be me.”
Next up
—Anniston (2-0) hosts Jacksonville to open Class 4A, Region 4 play next Friday. Ohatchee (0-2) will travel to Wellborn to open Class 3A, Region 5 play.