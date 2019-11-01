CHILDERSBURG — A.J. Brown rushed for three touchdowns as Anniston finished its regular season with a 28-0 win at Childersburg on Friday night.
Anniston (6-4) recorded its fourth shutout of the year and second in a row. The Bulldogs have allowed 14.5 points a game. They finished third in Class 4A, Region 6 and will visit Fayette County in the first round of the state playoffs. Fayette County was second in Region 5.
Friday's game was scoreless until Brown motored into the end zone from 8 yards out for a 6-0 lead.
In the third period, Brown scored on a 25-yard run. He then scored on a two-point run to make it 14-0. Tony Hunley added a 45-yard touchdown run, and Kevin Escareno kicked an extra point for a 21-0 advantage.
Brown closed out the scoring in the final quarter on a 45-yard touchdown run. Escareno kicked his second extra point. Brown finished with 165 rushing yards, while Hunley added 110.
Childersburg finished at 3-7.