Prep football: Anniston shows fight but couldn't overcome Center Point

Anniston remains winless after falling to Center Point 24-22 in a non-region contest Friday night at Lott-Mosby Memorial Stadium.
But boy did the Bulldogs show fight late in the fourth quarter.
Anniston found itself down 24-7 after quarterback Kamron Sandlin was sacked in the end zone for a safety with 7:20 left to play.
That’s when two seniors stepped up on the defensive side of the ball.
First, Tyrese Weathers jumped a route, intercepted quarterback Jabari Collier’s pass, and raced 70 yards to the end zone, cutting the Bulldogs’ deficit to 24-15 after a successful two-point conversion run by Jamarius Billingsley. It was Weathers’ second interception of the game and gave the Bulldogs new life.
“That’s a senior. A senior is supposed to step up and make those types of plays and he did a good job,” Anniston coach Rico White said. “He did a good job, and he got us back in the game.”
On the ensuing possession, senior linebacker Glentrell Bradford timed the snap on a blitz and stuffed running back Troy Bruce Jr. for a 5-yard loss, setting the tone for a three-and-out.
Billingsley scored Anniston’s final touchdown on an 18-yard run with 2:10 remaining. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, they never got the ball back after an unsuccessful onside-kick attempt.
What to know
—Anniston finished with 253 yards of total offense. Sandlin led the rushing attack with 78 yards on 11 carries. He completed 7 of 16 passes for 49 yards. Billingsley finished with 47 rushing yards on 11 carries and scored both of Anniston’s offensive touchdowns, the first on a 1-yard quarterback keeper. Kentrez Hunt added 51 yards on seven carries, Taishun Hall caught two passes for 27 yards, and Kevontae Davis had four grabs for 22 yards.
—Special teams hurt the Bulldogs. They missed a 33-yard field goal on their opening drive, lost a fumble on a punt return and had a punt blocked and returned for a touchdown by Tamarkus Judkins.
—After allowing 229 yards in the first half, Anniston’s defense held Center Point to 98 yards in the second. The Bulldogs intercepted three passes, two by Weathers, and one by Antonio Kite.
—For Center Point, Bruce had a 47-yard touchdown run and finished with 147 yards on 17 carries. Collier completed 8 of 16 passes for 144 yards and had a 2-yard rushing touchdown. Harold Holloman caught four passes for 92 yards.
Who said
—White on Anniston’s play in the second half: “I think more so than anything, we calmed down a little bit and stopped defeating ourselves.”
—White on how much special teams hurt Anniston: “Big time, big time. That’s the third part of football. Offense, defense and special teams, and all three of them have to be solid. We are a young team, and you’re going to have those aches and pains sometimes, but we’ll be fine.”
Next up
—Anniston (0-5, 0-2 Class 4A, Region 4) travels to White Plains next week.