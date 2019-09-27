TUSCALOOSA — After getting a long touchdown to open the game, Anniston couldn’t add to its good fortune in a 24-6 loss at American Christian on Friday night.
Anniston scored first on a 79-yard pass from Daveon Dukes to Mondrecko Thompson with 7:15 left in the first quarter. American Christian responded with a touchdown in the second quarter, another in the third period, a field goal, and a clinching touchdown in the final quarter.
Anniston (3-2) entered as the No. 10 team in Class 4A, allowing only 5.3 points a game. Second-ranked American Christian (5-0) entered with an average of 53.8 points a game.
“We had several drives, but we just didn’t finish,” Anniston coach Rico Martin said. “ACA is a good team. They’re No. 2 for a reason. Their defense did what they had to do. They bent but they didn’t break.”
Scooter Graham scored all three of ACA’s touchdowns from 8, 60 and 4 yards. Gabe Henson added three extra points and a 29-yard field goal. The 8-yard touchdown capped a 14-play drive that covered 95 yards in the second period and put ACA up for good at 7-6.
“It’s good to be playing this kind of game because it lets you know where you are at midseason and what you need to work on,” White said. “Our biggest goal in the second half of the season is getting to the playoffs and hopefully we’ll face each other again.”
White didn’t give much thought to this game matching two of the top 10 teams in 4A.
“The rankings don’t mean nothing to us,” White said. “They don’t mean a hill of beans if you don’t win. You get up there, and it just puts a bull’s-eye on your back, but it’s good to be ranked for the kids to see it. At the same time, there’s some teams at the top that are real.”
Anniston still is unbeaten in 4A, Region 6 and is tied for the lead with Oneonta and Jacksonville. Anniston will host Jacksonville next week.
“We’ve got a big game next week,” Martin said. “After we watch film Saturday and Sunday, it’s on to the next game.”