Prep football: Anniston recovers from 'flat' start to steam roll Munford

MUNFORD — “Y’all looked good out there tonight. Played like state champions,” said one spectator to the Anniston football team as the Bulldogs headed to the locker room after Friday night’s game.
Anniston has not held that honor since its Class 6A championship in 1994, but on Friday night, the Bulldogs opened Class 4A, Region 4 play with a 55-7 thumping of Munford. It is a game that the Anniston community hopes is just the beginning of a successful campaign, possibly one that could end with a coveted state championship trophy.
As Anniston quarterback Kamron Sandlin said after the game, Anniston was “flat” to start the game. The first quarter included no scoring from either team and a Sandlin interception into the arms of Munford’s Langdon Sanderson.
The Bulldogs recovered nicely, to say the least, taking advantage of a Munford team without a lot of players coming off the bench. As Lions began exiting the game with cramps, Bulldogs were exiting the game in exchange for reserve players.
“We don’t have a lot of depth this year,” Munford head coach Michael Easley said. “Our guys fought against a very, very good Anniston team.”
“We saw that most of their players played both sides of the field, and we had to take advantage of that,” Sandlin said.
Anniston’s Jaylon Cunningham took over the game with touchdown rushes of 66 and 68 yards, ending the game with 249 all-purpose yards.
Cunningham said after the game that head coach Rico White “wants it to be a running game, every game.” That game plan was evident for the Bulldogs after compiling 406 rushing yards on 37 running plays.
Alongside Cunningham, Quin Sykes, and Kamron Sandlin also found the endzone. Sandlin finished the game with 94 yards on the ground and 168 more through the air.
Munford’s Sylvester Smith had a frustrating night in just his third game under center for the Lions. The senior quarterback coughed up four turnovers in the game, including two fumbles, and two interceptions.
“I know he had a couple of turnovers there,” Easley said, “but he was fighting and playing every play on defense. I’m proud of him and proud of our whole team.”
One turnover stood out in the Anniston momentum shift of the second quarter. Smith took a read option play around the left side of his offensive line and sprinted past the Anniston defense. With plenty of open grass in front of him, Smith mishandled the ball, losing it at the 15-yard line.
Just a few plays later, Anniston’s Sandlin sprinted down the field for a 40-yard touchdown run, increasing the Bulldogs’ lead to 14-0. Anniston never looked back after that, outscoring the Lions 41-7 the rest of the game.
Munford’s lone touchdown came as the first half expired. Smith scrambled around in the pocket, buying enough time to find Alex Pettway for the 6-yard scoring grab.
—Munford has now started 0-1 in region play in five straight seasons.
—Anniston compiled 95 penalty yards on 10 penalties in the game, two of which were unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.
—Munford’s Sylvester Smith finished with 28 rushing yards on nine carries. He also went 6-for-17 passing with 19 yards passing and a touchdown. Smith also added seven tackles on defense.
—Cunningham on the importance of winning: “We know every region game is big because it determines who gets to play in the playoffs.”
—Easley on Anniston: “They just outran us and are physical up front. I don’t know anyone in 4A that can beat them.”
—Anniston (3-0, 1-0 Region 4) will return home next week to host Jacksonville. Munford (1-1, 0-1 Region 4) will travel to Talladega.