Prep football: Anniston recovers from 'flat' start to steam roll Munford

MUNFORD — “Y’all looked good out there tonight. Played like state champions,” said one spectator to the Anniston football team as the Bulldogs headed to the locker room after Friday night’s game.

Anniston has not held that honor since its Class 6A championship in 1994, but on Friday night, the Bulldogs opened Class 4A, Region 4 play with a 55-7 thumping of Munford. It is a game that the Anniston community hopes is just the beginning of a successful campaign, possibly one that could end with a coveted state championship trophy.