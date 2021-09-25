Prep football: Anniston rallies but ultimately falls to Center Point

CENTER POINT — Anniston nearly erased a 25-point deficit but fell 32-22 in a non-region game at Center Point on Friday.
The Class 4A Bulldogs (3-2) suffered their second straight loss with an open date between. They lost 21-20 at Cherokee County two weeks ago.
The 5A Eagles improved to 4-2 with their third consecutive victory.
Malachi Taylor led Anniston with two touchdown runs, and quarterback Kamron Sandlin threw a touchdown pass to C.J. Munford as Anniston rallied from a 25-0 hole to come within 25-22.