Prep football: Anniston, Piedmont to play

Anniston High School and Piedmont will play regular-season football games in 2022 and 2023. Both games will be played on Piedmont's Field of Champions according to Anniston assistant coach Bradley Ball, who negotiated from Anniston's end.
Since I came here, I've been wanting to play local schools (in non-region games)," Anniston coach Rico White said. "You've got to start somewhere."
Both teams will split gate evenly, Piedmont coach Steve Smith confirmed.
The 2022 game is set for Thursday, Sept. 22, according to an agreement between the schools.
"I'm excited about it," Smith said. "I think it's a game people will want to see."
The Alabama High School Athletic Association announced reclassification and region realignment for fall sports Tuesday. That announcement sent football coaches into scheduling mode for the next two-year realignment cycle.
Anniston holds a 4-0 lead all time against Piedmont, but they haven't played since 1948, when Harry S. Truman was president. Anniston won 46-0 in 1924, 51-0 in 1925, 20-0 in 1947 and 41-0 in 1948.
The two programs have seven playoff-era state championships between them. Piedmont has five (2009, 2015, 2016, 2019 and 2021) and Anniston two (1989,1994).