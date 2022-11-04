Prep football: Anniston lays down the hammer early and often

It was clear from the get-go that Sipsey Valley was no match for Anniston.
Quarterback Kamron Sandlin found a wide-open Jaylon Cunningham for a 90-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage and the Bulldogs went on to beat the Bears 52-0 in the first round of the Class 4A state football playoffs Friday night at Lott-Mosby Memorial Stadium.
For Anniston, which was ranked No. 2 in the final Alabama Sports Writers Association poll, the message was clear afterward. This was just the first step in what the Bulldogs hope is a state championship season.
“We had two weeks to really prepare. We looked like we were well-prepared, and they played like it,” Anniston coach Rico White said. “I’m proud of the kids, but you know, it’s just step one.”
Sandlin, wearing a cast on his non-throwing arm, finished the game 11-of-15 passing for 397 yards and four touchdowns.
“I just had to do what I had to do,” Sandlin said.
His favorite target was Cunningham, who hauled in seven passes for 258 yards and three scores. All of Sandlin’s touchdown passes came in the first quarter. Cunningham caught touchdown passes of 90, 55 and 57 yards, and Jamarius Billingsley had a 31-yard touchdown reception.
Anniston’s receivers made it easy for Sandlin, often finding themselves wide open down the field.
“I love the way they played,” Sadlin said. “They made me look good.”
Sandlin didn’t do it all with his arm. He was also responsible for Anniston’s final points of the night after he nailed a 31-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
—Billingsley added a 55-yard reception to go with his 31-yard touchdown catch. He finished the night with two catches for 86 yards. Malachi Taylor had a 38-yard reception, and Deon Lunsford added a 15-yarder.
—Taylor finished with 66 rushing yards on nine carries. He scored on runs of 4 and 5 yards. Quin Sykes led the Bulldogs in rushing. He finished with four carries for 83 yards and scored the game’s final touchdown on a 62-yard run. Elijah Allen finished with 48 rushing yards on six carries.
—Anniston’s defense registered its third straight shutout. Sipsey Valley produced just seven yards of total offense in the first half, and the Bulldogs didn’t allow a first down until the third quarter. Jaden Dobbins and Dariontae Brooks had one interception apiece. Kevontae Johnson recorded three sacks, and Grayshaun Swain had one.
—White on the way Sandlin threw the ball: “That’s reading his keys, seeing who’s open, and finding the right man, making plays. He’s a senior, so we expect that out of him. I’m proud of him. We don’t take it for granted.”
—White on how Anniston’s receivers got so open: “Just different combination routes, and making plays. Making plays and speed. Cunningham, I can’t say enough about that kid. Just making plays.”
—White on Anniston’s defense: “That’s what counts. That means more to me than anything. You’ve got to be sound and you’ve got to have a great defense to win and get to where we are trying to reach.”
—Anniston (10-0) will travel to Tuskegee next Friday to take on Booker T. Washington (6-5), which beat Orange Beach 46-43 in its first-round matchup.