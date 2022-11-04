 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep football: Anniston lays down the hammer early and often

Anniston vs. Sipsey Valley

Anniston's Jaylon Cunningham sprints for a touchdown.

 Ed Browning, Special to The Anniston Star

It was clear from the get-go that Sipsey Valley was no match for Anniston.

Quarterback Kamron Sandlin found a wide-open Jaylon Cunningham for a 90-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage and the Bulldogs went on to beat the Bears 52-0 in the first round of the Class 4A state football playoffs Friday night at Lott-Mosby Memorial Stadium.