Prep football: Anniston holds off White Plains rally

WHITE PLAINS — Each team had six touchdowns but the team with the most two-point conversions — six — was Anniston, and that was the difference as the Bulldogs downed White Plains 48-42 for their first victory of the season.
Senior running back Brandon Roberts was five of five on two-point conversions, taking direct snaps and running behind a massive offensive front with a pair of big-boy escorts in the backfield.
In addition to his two-point plays, Roberts ran the ball 21 times for 188 yards and two second-quarter touchdowns. With Anniston trailing 6-0 after one quarter, Roberts scored on a 1-yard run and added two additional points for an 8-6 lead two minutes into the second quarter. The Bulldogs never trailed again and added three more second-quarter scores for a 32-6 halftime lead.
After quarterback Kamron Sandlin capped a 45-yard drive with a 1-yard run, Roberts broke a 42-yard scoring run 55 seconds before the half was to end. The Wildcats were forced to attempt a punt but a low snap gave Anniston the ball at the White Plains 19-yard line. A false start moved the ball back 5 yards but Sandlin completed a 24-yard scoring strike to Kevontae Davis with 12 left in the half.
A 24-yard run by Sandlin and a 9-yard keeper by reserve quarterback Jayden Lewis earned Anniston a 48-14 lead midway through the third quarter.
Anniston snapped the ball to Roberts, blocking back in punt formation, twice in the final four minutes of the third quarter and each time the Wildcats denied a first down.
The Wildcats roared back with touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Quin Wilson scored on a 2-yard run on the first play of the fourth and quarterback Jaden Chatman passed to Carson Tyree for two more points. Chatman and Tyree then combined on a 26-yard touchdown pass and Wilson ran for the two-point conversion.
Walker O’Steen scored on a 5-yard run after the first to make it 48-34. Chatman’s 7-yard run and a two-point pass to Tyree ended the scoring with 27.6 seconds on the clock.
Landon Senciboy came up with the ball on an onside kick at the Anniston 42. White Plains got off four snaps but only reached the Anniston 21.
What to know
—Chatman was 0 of 4 passing in the first half but 15 of 23 for 199 yards and two scores in the second half. Tyree had five catches for 84 yards, O’Steen four for 71 yards and Carson Wright four for 37 yards.
—Chatman ran for 55 yards and O’Steen for 42. O’Steen’s 7-yard run accounted for the Wildcats’ 6-0 lead after one quarter.
—Sandlin and Jamarius Billingsley each rushed for 43 yards. Three Anniston quarterbacks combined for 71 passing yards. Mondrecko Tholmson had two catches for 35 yards. Davis caught two passes for 28 yards.
Who said
—Anniston coach Rico White on the play of Brandon Roberts: “Brandon did an excellent job. He stepped up. He played like a true senior tonight.”
—White Plains head coach Chandler Tyree on the second half comeback: “Our guys, we challenged them at halftime, and what an answer by them. I’m proud of our guys and just feel bad for them right now.”
Next up
—Anniston, now 1-5 overall and 1-2 in Class 4A, Region 4, hosts Region 4 foe Munford for homecoming Friday. White Plains (3-4, 0-4) has an open date.