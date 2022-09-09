Prep football: Anniston grounds Golden Eagles with three fourth-quarter TDs

Things looked bleak for Anniston early in the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs trailed Jacksonville by nine points when quarterback Kamron Sandlin appeared to suffer a significant injury along the Anniston sideline.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|All-Access: Monthly
|$7.99
|for 30 days
|1 year Online Renewal-Current Subscribers
|$69.99
|for 365 days
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 79F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially before midnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: September 10, 2022 @ 12:51 am
Things looked bleak for Anniston early in the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs trailed Jacksonville by nine points when quarterback Kamron Sandlin appeared to suffer a significant injury along the Anniston sideline.
Sandlin didn’t stay grounded long, however, returning to the game and leading the Bulldogs on three fourth-quarter touchdown drives in a 30-23 Class 4A, Region 4 win over the Golden Eagles at Lott-Mosby Memorial Stadium.
“My grandma always told me never give up, never give up,” Sandlin said. “And I never gave up.”
With Anniston down 17-8, Sandlin went to work after re-entering the game. The South Carolina commit hit Jaylon Cunningham for a 36-yard gain and Jamarius Billingsley for a 14-yarder on back-to-back plays before scoring on an 8-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to 17-14.
The Bulldogs took the lead on their next possession on Sanlin’s 38-yard touchdown run.
After Jacksonville reclaimed a 23-22 advantage with 3:44 to play, Cunningham took a pitch from Sandlin and raced 62 yards for the game-winning score.
All this after Anniston struggled for most of the first three quarters.
“We came out a little flat,” Sandlin said. “I had to talk to my boys, get ’em right. We came back. We wanted it. We wanted it more.”
Sandlin finished the game with 99 rushing yards on 17 carries. He completed 9 of 17 passes for 94 yards.
What to know
—Cunningham finished with three carries for 72 yards and caught five passes for 58 yards.
—Malachi Taylor rushed for 37 yards on seven carries and scored Anniston’s first touchdown on a 12-yard run.
—Billingsley finished with two catches for 25 yards.
—Jayden Lewis had a key interception for Anniston in the fourth quarter.
—Jacksonville quarterback Jim Ogle completed 15 of 34 for 154 yards. He threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Ky’dric Fisher, who finished with four catches for 42 yards.
—G Turner led the Golden Eagles rushing attack with 15 carries for 70 yards. He scored Jacksonville’s final touchdown on a 1-yard run. Zae English finished with 18 carries for 62 yards. Dee Prothro scored the Golden Eagles’ first touchdown on a 1-yard run.
—Demonte Sinclair led Jacksonville in receiving with four catches for 53 yards. He also had an interception on defense.
—Imoree Young had a sack on defense for Jacksonville and recovered three fumbles.
—Jacksonville kicker Mason Terrell made a 38-yard field goal.
Who said
—Anniston coach Rico White on what changed in the fourth quarter: “Energy, and we’ve got players that we know can make plays, and that’s what they did. We never gave up. We just kept fighting. I’m proud of the guys, and my quarterback, I tell you what, he started being vocal and he led the way and the big ole offensive line did a good job.”
—Jacksonville coach Clint Smith on the fourth quarter: “It was a great high school football game. We controlled pretty much the whole game. I felt like we were in control. Fourth quarter, you know, they made some plays and made one more than we did down here.”
Next up
—Anniston (4-0, 2-0 Class 4A, Region 4) travels to White Plains next Friday, while Jacksonville (2-2, 0-2) hosts Talladega.
Assistant Sports Editor Jared Gravette: 256-235-3572. On Twitter: @Jared_Gravette.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.