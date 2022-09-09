 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Prep football: Anniston grounds Golden Eagles with three fourth-quarter TDs

Jacksonville at Anniston BW 014.JPG

Anniston's Jaylon Cunningham during the Jacksonville at Anniston game. Photo by Bill Wilson

Things looked bleak for Anniston early in the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs trailed Jacksonville by nine points when quarterback Kamron Sandlin appeared to suffer a significant injury along the Anniston sideline.

Assistant Sports Editor Jared Gravette: 256-235-3572. On Twitter: @Jared_Gravette.