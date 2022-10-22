Prep football: Anniston finishes regular season undefeated

Anniston scored on all five of its first-quarter possessions, building a 35-point lead, and defeated Class 4A, Region 4 opponent Cleburne County 42-0.
The Bulldogs completed their regular-season slate 9-0 overall and 6-0 in Region 4. The game’s first offensive play was a 38-yard gain on a deep throw by Anniston quarterback Kam Sandlin to Jaylon Cunningham. It set the tone for the remainder of the game.
“We wanted to start fast. We saw some things on film that we could take advantage of. We wanted to start real fast and not come out slow and make it a game,” Bulldogs head coach Rico White said after the game. “We took advantage of it.”
On the game’s fifth play, Sandlin completed a short throw to Cunningham into the right flat and Cunningham converted it into a 19-yard touchdown reception. The first of Sandlin’s 4 of 5 effort on extra points put Anniston up 7-0.
Cunningham returned the favor to Sandlin on the Bulldogs’ next possession. Sandlin threw behind to Cunningham who then threw back to Sandlin downfield for a 37-yard gain.
Cunningham finished with four receptions for 83 yards. He would have had more but a block in the back flag on the Bulldogs partially negated a long gain.
Sandlin was 6 of 9 passing for 161 yards. His long completion for the contest was a 43-yard scoring pass downfield to tight end Omarion Jones. Sandlin also scored Anniston’s final touchdown on a 44-yard run in the second quarter on a fourth-and-7 play through the middle of the line.
—Junior running back Malachi Taylor scored Anniston’s second touchdown on a 15-yard run for a 13-0 lead. Taylor shot through a hole at right guard for Anniston’s third touchdown, a 37-yarder, then added a 2-point conversion for a 21-0 lead with 5:40 still to play in the first quarter. Taylor finished with three carries for 67 yards.
—Anniston’s fourth score was an 8-yard run by senior running back Elijah Allen. Sandlin’s 35-yard completion to Javon Thomas started the four-play drive. Allen had back-to-back 13-yard gains prior to his scoring run.
—Hezekiah Harris, Anniston’s 6-foot-5 freshman defensive end, knocked down two passes at the line of scrimmage. His two deflections Friday night gave him six on the season.
—With starting quarterback Kyler McGrinn on the sideline awaiting surgery next week to repair a torn ACL, Cleburne County head coach Joby Burns started sophomore Hunter Gore at quarterback. With Gore at quarterback, junior Beau Clay returned to wide receiver. Clay had two catches for 45 yards and Nate Adams added a 12-yard reception.
—Hezekiah Harris on his approach to rushing the passer: “I get off the ball with speed. If the linemen are moving too slow, (I expect a pass). I just try to back shoulder the quarterback.”
—Anniston coach Rico White on having an open date before starting the playoffs: “You worry about it but that’s a veteran team. They know what to expect. I think it’s all about how you practice, the intensity that the coaches build for this team, and we know what’s at stake.”
—Cleburne County coach Joby Burns on sophomore quarterback Hunter Gore: “This is just experience for him. He’s going to be a good player. He won’t ever play against many people more tough than this.”
—Anniston (9-0) has an open date next week. The Bulldogs will be at home again Nov. 4 in the opening round of the AHSAA Class 4A playoffs. Cleburne County (2-7) hosts Wellborn on Friday.
Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.