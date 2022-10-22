 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep football: Anniston finishes regular season undefeated

Anniston vs. Cleburne County

Malicah Taylor sprints for a touchdown.

Anniston scored on all five of its first-quarter possessions, building a 35-point lead, and defeated Class 4A, Region 4 opponent Cleburne County 42-0.

The Bulldogs completed their regular-season slate 9-0 overall and 6-0 in Region 4. The game’s first offensive play was a 38-yard gain on a deep throw by Anniston quarterback Kam Sandlin to Jaylon Cunningham. It set the tone for the remainder of the game.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.