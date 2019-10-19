ONEONTA — Once again, Anniston will begin the Class 4A football playoffs on the road.
The game to decide second place in 4A, Region 6 went to Oneonta 35-34 in overtime. The Bulldogs got the ball first in overtime and A.J. Brown scored from 10 yards out on the first snap. Kicker Kevin Escareno, 4-for-4 on extra points in regulation, didn’t get an opportunity for a fifth PAT. The hold never got down and a pass attempt toward a lineman was incomplete. Two running plays got Oneonta’s touchdown and the Redskins’ extra point was perfect.
The Bulldogs appeared to be in control after A.J. Brown took a direct snap through the line of scrimmage at left tackle and raced 67 yards for a touchdown with 11:08 to play. The score, the third of four for Brown, earned Anniston what appeared to be a comfortable 28-17 lead.
From that point, the game was played in Anniston territory. The Bulldogs forced Oneonta to kick a 26-yard field goal but fielded the ensuing kickoff on a knee at the Anniston 2-yard line. After punting to midfield, they forced a turnover on downs at the Anniston 37 with 1:57 to go but drew a dead-ball, 15-yard penalty on the play and started at the Anniston 22. On third down, Anniston fumbled and Oneonta recovered at the Anniston 22 with 58 seconds left in regulation.
On first down, an Anniston defender dropped a potential interception. After a second incomplete pass, Oneonta reserve quarterback Braden Moore completed a pass to Andrew McAlpine at the goal line for a touchdown with 41 seconds to play. On the two-point attempt, Moore rolled to his right and found Eli Buse alone deep in the end zone.
For the game, Anniston drew more than 100 yards in penalties and had five turnovers — three fumbles and two interceptions.
“I think more than anything in this situation the things that we have been solid at all year we took for granted and we stopped improving,” Anniston coach Rico White said. “We’ve just got to work on those things and improve on them.”
What to know
—Brown ran for 230 yards on 25 carries. He scored on runs of 14, 19, 65 and 10 yards.
—Jacques Thomas returned the opening kickoff 94 yards for Anniston’s first touchdown.
—Anniston wide receiver and safety Jordan Caldwell left the game with an apparent knee injury with 4:04 remaining in the third quarter and did not return.
Who said
—White on Anniston’s playoff mindset: “We’re still a good team. … Now we’ve got to hit the road. We made this bed so we’ll fight.”
Next up
—Both teams complete region play next week. Anniston, now 4-2 in Region 6 and 4-4 overall, entertains the Ashville Bulldogs. Ashville is 0-6 in Region 6 and 1-7 overall. Oneonta (5-1, 5-3) hosts White Plains (2-4, 3-5).