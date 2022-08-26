Prep football: Anniston faces down adversity to beat Georgia visitors

Anniston head coach Rico White had a message for his team this week ahead of its game against Villa Rica, a AAAAA team from Georgia.
“I was telling the guys all week, ‘Adversity, we’ve got to be ready for adversity,’” White said.
Anniston faced plenty of it in the fourth quarter Friday, but the Bulldogs weathered the storm and held on to win 24-19 in front of a large crowd at Lott-Mosby Memorial Stadium.
Jaylon Cunningham got the Bulldogs on the board early with a highlight-reel 26-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Kamron Sandlin. A 3-yard touchdown run by Malachi Taylor — aided by a strong push from offensive lineman Ryqueze McElderry, an Alabama commit — and two touchdowns runs by Sandlin staked Anniston to a 24-7 lead after three quarters.
The Wildcats came roaring back in the fourth. A 37-yard run by Caiden Reid cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 24-13 with 7:42 to play, and Quess Dunson’s 6-yard scamper made it 24-19 with 1:36 to go.
After Sandlin recovered the ensuing onsides kick, he rumbled 15 yards on the next play, allowing Anniston to run out the clock from there.
“I’m proud of the kids, how they responded,” White said. “In a sense, I’m glad we had adversity. It shows what kind of team you have.”
What to know
—Cunningham was Anniston’s brightest star on offense. In addition to his 26-yard touchdown grab, he had catches of 39 and 44 yards. He finished the contest with five catches for 111 yards.
—Sandlin led the Bulldogs ground game with 74 yards on 12 carries. He had touchdown runs of 1 and 10 yards. He was 6 of 18 passing for 121 yards.
—Taylor carried the ball 11 times for 49 before exiting the game with an ankle injury. Jaden Dobbins and Elijah Allen filled in for Taylor. Dobbins finished with seven carries for 30 yards and Allen picked up 20 yards on six touches.
—Jamarius Billingsley had a 55-yard kickoff return. He had one rush for 10 yards and caught one pass for 10 yards.
—On defense, Rosco Malloy had several big hits in the Villa Rica backfield late in the second quarter, firing up what was a large group of Bulldog supporters at Lott-Mosby Memorial Stadium.
—Jayden Lewis had an interception on a Villa Rica two-point conversion attempt.
—Villa Rica’s first touchdown came on a fake punt. Micah Alba Jr. took the snap and darted down the Wildcats’ sideline 52 yards to the end zone.
Who said
—White on how much confidence Anniston carries into next week: “It’s big anytime you win. We’re 2-0 now. Our focus is one game at a time. The biggest game is the next game.”
—White on Cunningham’s performance: “Outstanding. We expect that from him.”
—White on Malloy’s performance: “He made some good plays, and that’s what we expect out of a senior.”
Next up
—Anniston (2-0) begins Class 4A, Region 4 play next week when it hits the road to face Munford.
Assistant Sports Editor Jared Gravette: 256-235-3572. On Twitter: @Jared_Gravette.
