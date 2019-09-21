HOKES BLUFF — Anniston jumped out to a two-touchdown lead and put the game on ice when Tony Hunley scooped up a Darrian Meads fumble and returned it 27 yards for a touchdown to cap the 21-0 victory over Class 4A, No. 6 Hokes Bluff on Friday night at Mike Robertson Stadium.
The last time the Eagles (2-2) were shut out was Oct. 14, 2011, when they fell to rival Glencoe 20-0.
Meads, who rushed for 101 yards on 19 carries, had two uncharacteristic fumbles and lost both of them.
The Bulldogs (3-1), meanwhile, have won three games in a row to improve to 3-0 in Region 6 after dropping its first game of the season by a point. Dating back to Oct. 12, 2018, Anniston has won seven of their last nine games.
What to know
—Hunley had one fumble return for a touchdown for the Bulldogs and had an interception early in the fourth quarter.
—Hunley's fumble return obviously was huge for Anniston, which limited Hokes Bluff to 178 yards of total offense and forced the Eagles to punt seven times.
—Arcavius Brown led the Bulldogs rushing for 113 yards on 10 carries and a 7-yard TD run.
—Daveon Dukes completed 9 of 13 passes for 131 yards. He added 28 yards rushing.
—Hokes Bluff quarterback Ashton Gulledge completed 5-of-18 passes for 55 yards and rushed for 11 yards on 11 carries.
—Anniston's defense had given up 6.7 points a game heading into Friday's game. Meads had rushed for 526 yards heading into Friday's game.
—You have to go back to 2013 for the last time Anniston defeated Hokes Bluff.
Who said
—Hunley on the game: "In past years we haven't been able to beat Hokes Bluff, so this was a good revenge game for us right here. They came to our place last year and beat us and we were prepared tonight and wanted to be 3-0 in the region."
—Hokes Bluff coach Mike Robertson on Anniston: "They have only given up one touchdown in four games. The others were just flukes. Their defense is really good."
Next up
—Hokes Bluff steps out of region play to face longtime rival Glencoe in Glencoe next Friday night. It will mark their 76th meeting. Anniston takes a week off from region play to travel to Tuscaloosa to face American Christian.