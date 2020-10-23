Prep football: Anniston clinches playoff spot with shutout win

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
For the third time in three seasons under head coach Rico White, Anniston is headed to the playoffs.
The Bulldogs shut out Cleburne County 28-0 at Lott-Mosby Memorial Stadium on Friday night to claim the fourth and final playoff berth from Class 4A, Region 4.
“That’s the goal each year, to go to the playoffs,” White said. “We don’t like the position we’re in. We’re in fourth spot, but to get in is great. It’s great for the kids, great for the seniors, great for the program. That’s three years in a row. We want to keep that tradition going.”
After starting 0-5, Anniston closed out the regular season by winning three of four, with its only loss coming through forfeit to Handley last week.
Anniston quarterback Kamron Sandlin led the way against Cleburne County, rushing for 167 yards and three touchdowns on just eight carries. Sandlin scored on runs of 5, 32 and 65 yards, all in the first half.
Anniston's Kamron Sandlin during the Cleburne County at Anniston game. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
The sophomore also completed 12 of 20 passes for 167 yards.
Sandlin said it meant “a lot” to earn a spot in the playoffs.
“This is my first year starting as a quarterback, and we did it,” Sandlin said.
What to know
—Sandlin spread the ball around to several different receivers. Devin Holder caught three passes for 75 yards. TaiShun Hall led the team with four catches for 44 yards. Kevontae Davis hauled in three passes for 24 yards, and Mondrecko Thompson caught two for 24.
—Kentrez Hunt finished the night with 12 carries for 50 yards. Brandon Roberts, who had a 95-yard touchdown run called back by penalty, added 42 rushing yards on eight carries.
—Defensive back Jacques Thomas intercepted a second-quarter Beau Clay pass and returned it 46 yards for a touchdown. Defensive lineman Quandriques Elston scooped up a first-quarter fumble and returned it all the way to Cleburne County’s 9-yard line, setting up Sandlin’s 5-yard touchdown run.
—Kicker Kevin Escareno made all four of his extra-point attempts.
Who said
—White on Sandlin: “If you look at him at the beginning of the season, and look at him now, you can tell that he’s matured a little bit. He’s getting better and better.”
—White on Thomas’ interception return: “We stressed to the defense, let’s score some points. All year long they’ve done a good job of stopping people, but we haven’t really gotten that many defensive scores. He found his way to the end zone. He did a good job.”
Next up
—The Bulldogs finished the regular season 3-6 overall with a 3-3 record in region play. They will travel to Williamson for a first-round playoff matchup in two weeks. Cleburne County (2-7, 1-5) closes out its season next week with a road matchup against Randolph County.
Assistant Sports Editor Jared Gravette: 256-235-3572. On Twitter: @Jared_Gravette.