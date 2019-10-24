Last week’s loss at Oneonta condemned the Anniston Bulldogs to a road game in two weeks to begin the AHSAA Class 4A football playoffs. Senior quarterback Daveon Dukes said the Bulldogs’ goal for Thursday’s meeting with visiting Ashville was to “get back on track with a win.” Anniston righted itself emphatically with a 56-0 victory.
Dukes scored two touchdowns rushing. Despite two dropped passes, he was 9 of 13 throwing for one touchdown and 131 yards as Anniston built a 35-0 halftime lead. Like many of Anniston’s other starters he didn’t play in the second half.
Dukes completed his first seven passes before a dropped ball ended that streak. He connected on two more before another drop.
“We wanted to come out and work on our passing game and execute, just be balanced,” Anniston head coach Rico White said. “The last few games have been run, run, run. We want our quarterbacks and receivers to get the confidence level they need. They did well the first half.”
The home Bulldogs led 28-0 after one quarter and 35-0 at halftime.
What to know
—Junior Mondrecko Thompson was Dukes’ favorite target Thursday with five receptions for 95 yards. He scored the fourth Anniston touchdown when Dukes hit him in stride from 34 yards out. Devin Holder had two catches for 19 yards. Even the tight ends got in on the air show. Ja’Quain Thomas had an 11-yard catch and Jordan Felder one for 5 yards.
—Dukes scored Anniston’s first touchdown from 12 yards away and the fifth on a 3-yard keeper.
—Sophomore defensive back Jacques Thomas had two touchdowns. He returned an interception 45 yards for a 21-0 lead then scooped up a fumble caused by A.J. Brown early in the second half and returned it 27 yards for a 42-0 advantage. Brown scored Anniston’s second touchdown on an 8-yard direct snap, one of his two carries for the game. Tony Hunley’s 23-yard interception return made it 49-0 with nine minutes left in the third.
—Junior kicker Kevin Escareno was his usual reliable self, 8-for-8 on extra points.
—Eighth-grade quarterback Jayden Lewis got the final touchdown for Anniston, the first of his varsity career, on a 53-yard run with 8:01 to play.
Who said
—White on the empty backfield sets he used in the first half: “If we need it we want to be able to do it. It’s good to get our athletes out there in space and make plays. That’s the strength of it.”
—Dukes on his rushing touchdowns: “I’m comfortable running it. I can do a little bit of everything.”
—White on Anniston’s defense: “I challenged them to get turnovers and see if they can score. They did a great job of doing that tonight.”
Next up
—Anniston (5-4) travels to play Childersburg on Friday. Ashville plays at Vincent on Friday.