Prep football: All the weekend scores across the state

High school football teaser

Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

(Provided by the AHSAA)

THURSDAY'S AND FRIDAY’S RESULTS

CLASS 7A

Auburn 47, Jeff Davis 0

Central-Phenix City 45, Enterprise 28

Gadsden City 31, Spain Park 17

Hoover 42, Oak Mountain 7

James Clemens 35, Huntsville 14

Florence 1, Bob Jones 0, forfeit

Grissom 55, Albertville 0

Prattville 35, Dothan 0

Sparkman 21, Austin 14

Theodore 28, Murphy 6

Thompson 35, Hewitt-Trussville 21

Vestavia Hills 17, Tuscaloosa County 10

CLASS 6A

Arab 28, Southside-Gadsden 27

Briarwood Christian 28, Huffman 16

Buckhorn 13, Decatur 7

Clay-Chalkville 38, Minor 33

Cullman 48, Hazel Green 6

Eufaula 33, Park Crossing 7

Gardendale 42, Jasper 0

Hartselle 56, Columbia 0

Homewood 1, Woodlawn 0, forfeit

Hueytown 28, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 24

Lee-Montgomery 1, Russell County 0, forfeit

McAdory 25, Bessemer City 6

Mountain Brook 24, Shades Valley 7

Muscle Shoals 31, Athens 29

Northridge 45, Brookwood 16

Opelika 24, Carver-Montgomery 7

Oxford 59, Pell City 20

Paul Bryant 34, Holt 0, replacement game not of record

Pelham 1, Helena 0, forfeit

Pinson Valley 34, Jackson-Olin 18

Stanhope Elmore 47, Chilton County 0

Valley 21, Sidney Lanier 6

Wetumpka 51, Benjamin Russell 37

CLASS 5A

Alexandria 38, Corner 14

Andalusia 45, Charles Henderson 12

Boaz 38, Sardis 0

Carroll 46, Headland 20

Central, Clay County 51, Beauregard 6

Central-Tuscaloosa 27, Marbury 12

Center Point 56, Moody 14

Demopolis 49, Shelby County 20

Fairfield 13, John Carroll 7

Fairview 28, West Point 27

Guntersville 50, Douglas 0

Holtville 28, Talladega 14

Jemison 36, Sipsey Valley 6

Leeds 19, Hayden 3

Lincoln 48, St. Clair County 28

Mae Jemison 34, Lee-Huntsville 14

Pike Road 1, Rehobeth 0, forfeit

Pleasant Grove 35, Carver-Birmingham 0

Ramsay 47, Cordova 0

Russellville 27, Lawrence County 18

Springville 42, Scottsboro 28

Tallassee 49, Elmore County 21

CLASS 4A

Alabama Christian 40, Dale County 20

American Christian 56, Bibb County 13

Bullock County 32, B.T. Washington 22

Central-Florence 41, Rogers 21

Cherokee County 47, White Plains 12

DAR 59, Westminster Christian 54

Deshler 26, Brooks 7

Etowah 24, Ashville 0

Fayette County 26, Oak Grove 7

Geneva 41, Ashford 8

Good Hope 34, Hanceville 13

Handley 32, Cleburne County 0

Gordo 53, Haleyville 19

Jackson 28, Selma 14

Jacksonville 44, Munford 20

Madison Academy 36, North Jackson 32

Madison County 29, Randolph 14

Montevallo 1, Wilcox Central 0, forfeit

Northside 37, Hamilton 0

Oneonta 31, Dora 17

Priceville 45, Wilson 27

St. John Paul II Catholic 27, New Hope 7

West Limestone 37, West Morgan 15

CLASS 3A

Carbon Hill 32, Holly Pond 8

Colbert Heights 49, Clements 31

East Lawrence 42, Danville 0

Fyffe 54, Brindlee Mountain 6

Greensboro 42, Monroe County 0

Hillcrest-Evergreen 31, Excel 20

Hokes Bluff 42, Glencoe 0

Lauderdale County 69, Elkmont 9

Montgomery Academy 38, Prattville Christian 7

Montgomery Catholic 41, Beulah 7

Oakman 27, J.B. Pennington 24 (OT)

Ohatchee 28, Saks 8

Opp 54, Daleville 6

Piedmont 1, Weaver 0, forfeit

Plainview 30, Geraldine 16

Reeltown 34, Goshen 13

Thomasville 49, Leroy 18

Trinity Presbyterian 26, Pike County 0

Slocomb 48, Houston Academy 20

Sylvania 35, Collinsville 0

Vinemont 1, Tarrant 0, forfeit

Walter Wellborn 49, Pleasant Valley 14

Wicksburg 47, New Brockton 0

Winfield 14, Susan Moore 7

CLASS 2A

Addison 22, Winston County 6

Aliceville 40, Cold Springs 7

B.B. Comer 46, Ranburne 18

Central Coosa 1, Francis Marion 0, forfeit

Colbert County 24, Hatton 16

Elba 56, Cottonwood 6

Geneva County 42, Abbeville 30

G.W. Long 52, Ariton 6

Isabella 39, Verbena 14, replacement game not of record

Lanett 26, LaFayette 0

North Sand Mountain 49, Tanner 14

Orange Beach 1, Greene County 0, forfeit

Pisgah 42, Whitesbur Christian 40 (2 OT)

Randolph County 33, Horseshoe Bend 12

Red Bay 53, Tharptown 0

Section 1, Ider 0, forfeit

Sheffield 47, Lexington 41

Southeastern 20, Sand Rock 7

Spring Garden 34, Cleveland 14

Sulligent 1, Midfield 0, forfeit

Thorsby 1, Calhoun 0, forfeit

Vincent 41, Fayetteville 34

Westbrook Christian 50, Locust Fork 14

West End 54, Gaston 20

CLASS 1A

Appalachian 56, Coosa Christian 15

Autaugaville 28, Keith 8, replacement game not of record

Berry 38, Marion County 12

Brilliant 27, South Lamar 8

Dade County (GA) 44, Cedar Bluff 13

Decatur Heritage 61, Shoals Christian 18

Fruitdale 1, Choctaw County 0, forfeit

Georgiana 36, Kinston 26

Hackleburg 56, Cherokee 12

Hubbertville 57, Meek 28

Linden 50, J.F. Shields 16

Maplesville 35, Loachapoka 0

Marengo 36, McIntosh 14

McKenzie 28, Samson 14

Millry 1, Southern Choctaw 0, forfeit

Notasulga 37, Billingsley 10

Pickens County 34, Lynn 12

Talladega County Central 1, Victory Christian 0, forfeit

Valley Head 34, Gaylesville 28

Verbena 1, Barbour County 0, forfeit

Waterloo 46, Vina 0

Winterboro 15, Wadley 12

Woodland 33, Donoho 14

Woodville 34, Sumiton Christian 32 (2 OT)

SATURDAY GAMES

CLASS 1A

Florala at Red Level, 2 p.m.

Pleasant Home at Brantley, 11 a.m.

CLASS 2A

Houston County at Zion Chapel. 3 p.m.

Washington County at J.U. Blacksher, ppd to Oct. 30

CLASS 3A

Childersburg at Dadeville, 1 p.m.

Flomaton at Chickasaw, 2:30 p.m.

Northside Methodist at Bay Haven Charter (FL), 1 p.m.

Southside-Selma at Hale County, 6 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Saint James at Straughn, 7 p.m.

Vigor at Mobile Christian, 5 p.m.

CLASS 5A

LeFlore at Satsuma, 7 p.m.

St. Paul’s Episcopal at Faith Academy, 4 p.m.

CLASS 6A

McGill-Toolen Catholic at Citronelle, 2 p.m.

Saraland at Blount, 11 a.m.

CLASS 7A

Mary Montgomery at Baker, 7 p.m.

MONDAY’S GAMES

CLASS 2A

Clarke County at St. Luke’s Episcopal, 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Bayside Academy at T.R. Miller, 6 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Escambia County at St. Michael Catholic, 6 p.m.

Williamson at W.S. Neal, 6 p.m.

