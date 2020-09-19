Prep football: All the weekend scores across the state

(Provided by the AHSAA)
THURSDAY'S AND FRIDAY’S RESULTS
CLASS 7A
Auburn 47, Jeff Davis 0
Central-Phenix City 45, Enterprise 28
Gadsden City 31, Spain Park 17
Hoover 42, Oak Mountain 7
James Clemens 35, Huntsville 14
Florence 1, Bob Jones 0, forfeit
Grissom 55, Albertville 0
Prattville 35, Dothan 0
Sparkman 21, Austin 14
Theodore 28, Murphy 6
Thompson 35, Hewitt-Trussville 21
Vestavia Hills 17, Tuscaloosa County 10
CLASS 6A
Arab 28, Southside-Gadsden 27
Briarwood Christian 28, Huffman 16
Buckhorn 13, Decatur 7
Clay-Chalkville 38, Minor 33
Cullman 48, Hazel Green 6
Eufaula 33, Park Crossing 7
Gardendale 42, Jasper 0
Hartselle 56, Columbia 0
Homewood 1, Woodlawn 0, forfeit
Hueytown 28, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 24
Lee-Montgomery 1, Russell County 0, forfeit
McAdory 25, Bessemer City 6
Mountain Brook 24, Shades Valley 7
Muscle Shoals 31, Athens 29
Northridge 45, Brookwood 16
Opelika 24, Carver-Montgomery 7
Oxford 59, Pell City 20
Paul Bryant 34, Holt 0, replacement game not of record
Pelham 1, Helena 0, forfeit
Pinson Valley 34, Jackson-Olin 18
Stanhope Elmore 47, Chilton County 0
Valley 21, Sidney Lanier 6
Wetumpka 51, Benjamin Russell 37
CLASS 5A
Alexandria 38, Corner 14
Andalusia 45, Charles Henderson 12
Boaz 38, Sardis 0
Carroll 46, Headland 20
Central, Clay County 51, Beauregard 6
Central-Tuscaloosa 27, Marbury 12
Center Point 56, Moody 14
Demopolis 49, Shelby County 20
Fairfield 13, John Carroll 7
Fairview 28, West Point 27
Guntersville 50, Douglas 0
Holtville 28, Talladega 14
Jemison 36, Sipsey Valley 6
Leeds 19, Hayden 3
Lincoln 48, St. Clair County 28
Mae Jemison 34, Lee-Huntsville 14
Pike Road 1, Rehobeth 0, forfeit
Pleasant Grove 35, Carver-Birmingham 0
Ramsay 47, Cordova 0
Russellville 27, Lawrence County 18
Springville 42, Scottsboro 28
Tallassee 49, Elmore County 21
CLASS 4A
Alabama Christian 40, Dale County 20
American Christian 56, Bibb County 13
Bullock County 32, B.T. Washington 22
Central-Florence 41, Rogers 21
Cherokee County 47, White Plains 12
DAR 59, Westminster Christian 54
Deshler 26, Brooks 7
Etowah 24, Ashville 0
Fayette County 26, Oak Grove 7
Geneva 41, Ashford 8
Good Hope 34, Hanceville 13
Handley 32, Cleburne County 0
Gordo 53, Haleyville 19
Jackson 28, Selma 14
Jacksonville 44, Munford 20
Madison Academy 36, North Jackson 32
Madison County 29, Randolph 14
Montevallo 1, Wilcox Central 0, forfeit
Northside 37, Hamilton 0
Oneonta 31, Dora 17
Priceville 45, Wilson 27
St. John Paul II Catholic 27, New Hope 7
West Limestone 37, West Morgan 15
CLASS 3A
Carbon Hill 32, Holly Pond 8
Colbert Heights 49, Clements 31
East Lawrence 42, Danville 0
Fyffe 54, Brindlee Mountain 6
Greensboro 42, Monroe County 0
Hillcrest-Evergreen 31, Excel 20
Hokes Bluff 42, Glencoe 0
Lauderdale County 69, Elkmont 9
Montgomery Academy 38, Prattville Christian 7
Montgomery Catholic 41, Beulah 7
Oakman 27, J.B. Pennington 24 (OT)
Ohatchee 28, Saks 8
Opp 54, Daleville 6
Piedmont 1, Weaver 0, forfeit
Plainview 30, Geraldine 16
Reeltown 34, Goshen 13
Thomasville 49, Leroy 18
Trinity Presbyterian 26, Pike County 0
Slocomb 48, Houston Academy 20
Sylvania 35, Collinsville 0
Vinemont 1, Tarrant 0, forfeit
Walter Wellborn 49, Pleasant Valley 14
Wicksburg 47, New Brockton 0
Winfield 14, Susan Moore 7
CLASS 2A
Addison 22, Winston County 6
Aliceville 40, Cold Springs 7
B.B. Comer 46, Ranburne 18
Central Coosa 1, Francis Marion 0, forfeit
Colbert County 24, Hatton 16
Elba 56, Cottonwood 6
Geneva County 42, Abbeville 30
G.W. Long 52, Ariton 6
Isabella 39, Verbena 14, replacement game not of record
Lanett 26, LaFayette 0
North Sand Mountain 49, Tanner 14
Orange Beach 1, Greene County 0, forfeit
Pisgah 42, Whitesbur Christian 40 (2 OT)
Randolph County 33, Horseshoe Bend 12
Red Bay 53, Tharptown 0
Section 1, Ider 0, forfeit
Sheffield 47, Lexington 41
Southeastern 20, Sand Rock 7
Spring Garden 34, Cleveland 14
Sulligent 1, Midfield 0, forfeit
Thorsby 1, Calhoun 0, forfeit
Vincent 41, Fayetteville 34
Westbrook Christian 50, Locust Fork 14
West End 54, Gaston 20
CLASS 1A
Appalachian 56, Coosa Christian 15
Autaugaville 28, Keith 8, replacement game not of record
Berry 38, Marion County 12
Brilliant 27, South Lamar 8
Dade County (GA) 44, Cedar Bluff 13
Decatur Heritage 61, Shoals Christian 18
Fruitdale 1, Choctaw County 0, forfeit
Georgiana 36, Kinston 26
Hackleburg 56, Cherokee 12
Hubbertville 57, Meek 28
Linden 50, J.F. Shields 16
Maplesville 35, Loachapoka 0
Marengo 36, McIntosh 14
McKenzie 28, Samson 14
Millry 1, Southern Choctaw 0, forfeit
Notasulga 37, Billingsley 10
Pickens County 34, Lynn 12
Talladega County Central 1, Victory Christian 0, forfeit
Valley Head 34, Gaylesville 28
Verbena 1, Barbour County 0, forfeit
Waterloo 46, Vina 0
Winterboro 15, Wadley 12
Woodland 33, Donoho 14
Woodville 34, Sumiton Christian 32 (2 OT)
SATURDAY GAMES
CLASS 1A
Florala at Red Level, 2 p.m.
Pleasant Home at Brantley, 11 a.m.
CLASS 2A
Houston County at Zion Chapel. 3 p.m.
Washington County at J.U. Blacksher, ppd to Oct. 30
CLASS 3A
Childersburg at Dadeville, 1 p.m.
Flomaton at Chickasaw, 2:30 p.m.
Northside Methodist at Bay Haven Charter (FL), 1 p.m.
Southside-Selma at Hale County, 6 p.m.
CLASS 4A
Saint James at Straughn, 7 p.m.
Vigor at Mobile Christian, 5 p.m.
CLASS 5A
LeFlore at Satsuma, 7 p.m.
St. Paul’s Episcopal at Faith Academy, 4 p.m.
CLASS 6A
McGill-Toolen Catholic at Citronelle, 2 p.m.
Saraland at Blount, 11 a.m.
CLASS 7A
Mary Montgomery at Baker, 7 p.m.
MONDAY’S GAMES
CLASS 2A
Clarke County at St. Luke’s Episcopal, 7 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Bayside Academy at T.R. Miller, 6 p.m.
CLASS 4A
Escambia County at St. Michael Catholic, 6 p.m.
Williamson at W.S. Neal, 6 p.m.