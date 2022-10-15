Prep football: Alexandria's Ross rushes for 277 yards, clinches win by recovering onside kick

ALEXANDRIA — Antonio Ross ran for 277 yards and scored five touchdowns Friday night, but according to Alexandria head coach Todd Ginn, his biggest play came at the game’s most crucial moment.
Ross recovered an onside kick, sealing the Valley Cubs’ 54-47 victory over Southside Gadsden in what turned out to be a wild finish.
For Ross, it was all about focus.
“We were on fall break, and people want to go on break and relax and stuff,” Ross said. “You can’t relax at all. This is a huge game, so you gotta treat every day full-out 100 percent.”
Ross touchdown runs went for 49, 9, 9, 3 and 61 yards.
“It’s crazy to think, but we could have given him 40 carries tonight,” Ginn said of Ross. “Down the stretch, that’s all he kept saying, ‘Coach, just give me the ball. Just let me have the ball.’
“There late, ‘Just give me the ball. I’ll protect it. Just let me have the ball.’ He’s just that kind of guy.”
Ross’ 61-yard score on the first play of the fourth quarter gave Alexandria a 42-27 cushion.The Valley Cubs upped their lead to 54-33 after a 62-yard run by T.K. Downie and an 8-yard run by Ty Brown.
Holding a 21-point lead with 4:37 to play, Alexandria appeared to have the win in hand, but Southside had other ideas.
Brooks Nesmith completed four straight passes for 80 yards to cut the Panthers’ deficit to 54-40 with 3:08 to play. Southside recovered the ensuing onside kick, and Nesmith went to work again, completing a 21-yard touchdown pass with 1:38 to play that got the Panthers within seven.
That’s when Ross took matters into his own hands, snatching the onside kick, and sealing the Valley Cubs’ victory.
—It wasn’t just a one-man show for Alexandria on offense. Dowine caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ty Barker and finished with three catches for 69 yards. He added 82 yards on the ground on four carries.
—Brown finished with 69 yards on eight carries. His longest carry of the night went for 35 yards.
—Barker finished 4 of 7 passing for 78 yards.
—After a back-and-forth first half, Alexandria took control after the break. The Valley Cubs’ defense held Southside to minus-1 yard of total offense in the third quarter, allowing the offense to score 21 unanswered points. Brown finished with two sacks and Da’Markus Williams had one.
—Nesmith completed 17 of 27 passes for 295 yards and five touchdowns. He rushed for 141 yards on 11 carries and one score. Mason Teague accounted for Southside’s other score on a 23-yard run.
—Ginn on what changed in the second half: “Second half, we made an adjustment defensively and had them in trouble. We knew we were doing things offensively that were giving them fits already, and it was just about getting off the field defensively. So we made a change to really put pressure. We sent more than they could block.”
—Ross on Downey’s performance: “Oh, I loved it. Every Time I saw him catch the ball and run the ball, I was like, ‘Oh yeah, he gone.’”
—Alexandria (4-4, 4-2 Class 5A, Region 6) closes out its regular season next Friday with a trip to winless Talladega.
