Prep football: Alexandria's Ross rushes for 277 yards, clinches win by recovering onside kick

Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

ALEXANDRIA — Antonio Ross ran for 277 yards and scored five touchdowns Friday night, but according to Alexandria head coach Todd Ginn, his biggest play came at the game’s most crucial moment.

Ross recovered an onside kick, sealing the Valley Cubs’ 54-47 victory over Southside Gadsden in what turned out to be a wild finish.

